Dolly Chaiwala had no idea he served tea to Bill Gates. Says one day he wants to serve chai to…

A video of Dolly Chaiwala serving tea to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has gone crazy viral in the past few days. The tea seller has now shared in an interview that he had no idea he was serving tea to the business tycoon. The image shows Dolly Chaiwala who went viral after serving tea to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. (X@ANI)

ANI took to X to share a video where Dolly Chaiwala shares how he felt after he came to know that he had served tea to Bill Gates. He also shared that one day he wants to serve tea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates posted a video, in which he can be seen enjoying Dolly's tea,” ANI wrote. In the next few lines, they added a transcript of Dolly Chaiwala’s interview in English.

“I was not aware at all. I thought that he was a guy from a foreign country so I should serve him tea,” he says in the video. He adds that came to know about Bill Gates identity after returning to Nagpur the next day.

"He (Bill Gates) said 'Wow, Dolly ki Chai.' We did not speak at all, he was standing just beside me and I was busy with my work. I watch South movies and from them, I have learned the styles... Today, I feel that I have become 'Nagpur ka Dolly chai wala.' In future, I wish to serve tea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he further shares.

“Dolly Chaiwala is an internet sensation today, especially after the co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates shared a video enjoying a cup of tea made by none other than 'Dolly Chaiwala' of Nagpur,” ANI also added in another tweet.

Take a look at this video of Dolly Chaiwala:

The video was posted a day ago on February 29. Since then, the clip has gone viral with over 1.2 million views. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about this video?

“What looks he carries doesn't matter, he is earning honestly,” wrote an X user. “This is simplicity. Every person should be following and be proud of being who they are. He continued serving tea without knowing who was there. Be human! Be true and yourself! Keep this spirit alive and you will conquer your goals! Good one Dolly,” shared another.

“Bill Gates came to know who Dolly Chaiwala is before Dolly Chaiwala got to know who Bill Gates is. India is clearly not for beginners,” joked a third. “This is awesome,” wrote a fourth.