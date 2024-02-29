Who is Dolly Chaiwalla, the tea seller who made chai for Bill Gates

By now, you've probably seen the viral video of Bill Gates enjoying a cup of chai from a special cart managed by a tea seller who is famously known as Dolly Chaiwalla. The video shows Dolly Chaiwalla preparing the tea right in front of Gates and then serving it to him in a glass. But this isn't the first time a video of the tea seller has gone viral. In fact, social media is flooded with videos of Dolly Chaiwalla making tea in his unique style. Dolly Chaiwalla serving tea to customers (left) and posing with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (right). (Instagram/@dollychaiwala and @thisisbillgates)

Who is Dolly Chaiwalla?

A tea seller in Nagpur, Dolly Chaiwalla, became a social media sensation because of his quirky style of making tea. His look also contributed to his social media fame. Dressed in a waistcoat, large sunglasses, gold chains around his neck and a unique hairstyle, Dolly Chaiwalla prepares tea with a flair. In his videos, the tea seller is usually seen pouring milk into the tea from a distance. He is even seen serving the tea to customers by using quick hand movements, which often alarm them.

Dolly Chaiwalla on Instagram

The tea seller has a following of over 10,000 on his Instagram page flooded with his videos. His Instagram bio mentions, “Nagpur ka famous chai wala [Nagpur's famous tea seller],” along with the hashtag #dollykitaprinagpur. The bio also has a pin of the exact location of the stall.

Dolly Chaiwalla's video with Bill Gates

The Microsoft co-founder is currently in India and shared a video of himself enjoying the tea-making process and the tea prepared by Dolly Chaiwalla. "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn — even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!" says the post shared along with the video on Instagram by Bill Gates.

Watch the video here:

Here's how people have reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Best and unexpected in 2024." "Luckiest guy on the earth," added another. "Biggest collab ever. DollyChaiWala X BillGates," posted a third. A fourth commented, "Unbelievable." "This is crazy," chimed in a fifth. A sixth joined, "Crossover no one saw coming."