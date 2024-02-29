Who is Dolly Chaiwalla, the tea seller who made chai for Bill Gates
Dolly Chaiwalla is a tea seller in Nagpur who became a social media sensation because of his quirky style of making tea.
By now, you've probably seen the viral video of Bill Gates enjoying a cup of chai from a special cart managed by a tea seller who is famously known as Dolly Chaiwalla. The video shows Dolly Chaiwalla preparing the tea right in front of Gates and then serving it to him in a glass. But this isn't the first time a video of the tea seller has gone viral. In fact, social media is flooded with videos of Dolly Chaiwalla making tea in his unique style.
Who is Dolly Chaiwalla?
A tea seller in Nagpur, Dolly Chaiwalla, became a social media sensation because of his quirky style of making tea. His look also contributed to his social media fame. Dressed in a waistcoat, large sunglasses, gold chains around his neck and a unique hairstyle, Dolly Chaiwalla prepares tea with a flair. In his videos, the tea seller is usually seen pouring milk into the tea from a distance. He is even seen serving the tea to customers by using quick hand movements, which often alarm them.
Dolly Chaiwalla on Instagram
The tea seller has a following of over 10,000 on his Instagram page flooded with his videos. His Instagram bio mentions, “Nagpur ka famous chai wala [Nagpur's famous tea seller],” along with the hashtag #dollykitaprinagpur. The bio also has a pin of the exact location of the stall.
Dolly Chaiwalla's video with Bill Gates
The Microsoft co-founder is currently in India and shared a video of himself enjoying the tea-making process and the tea prepared by Dolly Chaiwalla. "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn — even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!" says the post shared along with the video on Instagram by Bill Gates.
Watch the video here:
Here's how people have reacted to the video:
An individual wrote, "Best and unexpected in 2024." "Luckiest guy on the earth," added another. "Biggest collab ever. DollyChaiWala X BillGates," posted a third. A fourth commented, "Unbelievable." "This is crazy," chimed in a fifth. A sixth joined, "Crossover no one saw coming."