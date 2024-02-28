Bill Gates enjoys tea made by famous Dolly Chaiwalla, says ‘looking forward to many chai pe charcha’

Bill Gates is currently in India and posted a video that left many on social media completely amazed. The video shows the Microsoft co-founder enjoying some chai from a special tea stall managed by a tea seller who is famously known as Dolly Chaiwalla. The video is collecting a ton of reactions and may leave you surprised as well. Bill Gates with the tea seller Dolly Chaiwalla. (Instagram/@thisisbillgates)

"In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn — even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!" says the post shared along with the video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Bill Gates saying, “One chai [tea], please,” to the famous tea seller. As the video goes on, Dolly Chaiwalla can be seen making a cup of tea for Gates in his unique way on a special cart. The video then shows Gates sipping piping hot tea from a glass.

"I'm excited to be back in India, home to incredible innovators working on new ways to save and improve lives and even make a cup of tea," the text reads further.

The video ends with the line, "Looking forward to many chai pe charcha," as Gates stands with the tea seller.

Watch the entire video below:

Shared less than hour ago, the video has collected over 80,000 likes already and several comments. Several netizens have taken to the comments section to express their disbelief over the video. Many have also resonated with what is mentioned in the video.

Here's how people have reacted to the video:

"Marvel has the best crossover, meanwhile Dolly chaiwala," posted an individual. "Luckiest guy on the earth," wrote another.

"Unexpected collab," shared a third. "I am going to wash my eyes with one cup of chai because I can't believe that's real," reacted a fourth.

What do you think about this video? Did it leave you surprised, too?