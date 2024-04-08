Anant Ambani's Rolls Royce drive in Dubai: The luxury car, also owned by Shah Rukh Khan, is worth...

Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, was recently seen shopping in Dubai. He turned up at the famous Dubai Mall in a stunning orange Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge with heavy security around him. As he stepped towards the luxurious vehicle, bystanders couldn't help but stop and admire the car. However, have you ever wondered how much this Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge is priced? The luxury car is priced at ₹6.95 crore. (Also Read: Anant Ambani spotted shopping at Dubai Mall, arrived in Rolls Royce Cullinan with 20 security SUVs. Watch) Anant Ambani walking towards his Rolls Royce. (Instagram/@Ali Muntazir Khan)

Take a look at Anant Ambani's Roll Royce here:

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is available in a single petrol type. The transmission is automatic. 6.6 km/l is the average stated mileage for this five-seater car, depending on the fuel type and driving circumstances. The Cullinan has a wheelbase of 3,295 mm and dimensions of 5,341 mm in length and 2,000 mm in width. In the Indian market, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a five-seat variant, is classified as an SUV. (Also Read: 5 best moments from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's star-studded Jamnagar bash)

More about Anant Ambani's car collection:

The Ambani family is one of India's wealthiest families and has an opulent car collection. More often than not, members of the Ambani family are seen going around cities in luxury cars that make head turns. According to English Jagran, Anant Ambani owns a Bentley Bentayga, Bentley Continental GP Flying Spur, Rolls Royce Phantom, Rolls Royce Cullinan, Ferrari SF-90, and Mercedes Maybach S660-Guard.

This isn't the first time that one of Anant Ambani's possessions has impressed people. During the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were surprised after seeing one of Anant's watches. Impressed with his high-end watch, the couple couldn't hold back their thoughts. Chan told him, "This watch is fantastic, that is so cool," to which Zuckerberg agreed.