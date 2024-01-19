Rolls-Royce's first-ever luxury EV Spectre launched in India. It costs…

Rolls-Royce has introduced its first electric car, the Spectre, in India. It starts at 7.5 crores (ex-showroom), making it the priciest electric car in the market. This two-door coupe, propelled by electric power, had its global premiere in 2022. Rolls-Royce Spectre(Rolls-Royce)

The 2,890 kg Rolls-Royce Spectre runs on a 102 kWh battery pack, offering a range of 530 km (WLTP Cycle) on a full charge. With dual electric motors—one on each axle—delivering 577 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque, the Spectre accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

Rolls-Royce Spectre features

1. The Rolls-Royce Spectre is built on the brand's all-aluminium spaceframe architecture, sharing the foundation with models like the Phantom, Ghost, and Cullinan.

2. Visually, the Spectre retains the iconic Rolls-Royce design, featuring split headlamps paying homage to the Phantom Coupe

3. The car boasts ultra-slim LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) positioned above headlamps, coupled with a gently sloping roofline and a distinctive shoulder line inspired by yachts.

4. The interior of the Spectre exudes opulence, incorporating the Starlight liner into door pads and the roof, with meticulous detailing. The illuminated Spectre nameplate on the dashboard features over 5,500 star-like illuminations.

5. The Spectre is equipped with four-wheel steering, for improved manoeuvrability and dynamics on the road.

6. Rolls-Royce introduces completely new seats enhancing comfort and luxury.

7. The Spectre is equipped with the new 'Spirit' software platform, a digital interface featuring connected car technology. This platform offers bespoke services, including customisable options for dial colours.

8. With a 30% stiffer body, the Spectre betters structural rigidity.

In 2023, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved a historic milestone by delivering a record-breaking number of luxury vehicles, including the Spectre.

The company handed over 6,032 cars globally, marking the highest figure in its 119-year history. The United States emerged as the top market for Rolls-Royce in 2023, closely followed by China.