McLaren launches its most powerful series production supercar, costs 5.91 crore

Supercar lovers have got another pick to choose from. McLaren has launched its 750S car in India with an ex-showroom price of ₹5.91 crore.

McLaren 750S supercar(X(formerly Twitter))

The supercar is powered by a 3994 cc engine, generating a power of 740 bhp. It is an upgrade over 720S and is lighter by 30 kg. In comparison, it has 30 HP more power and 30Nm more than the 720S torque.

McLaren 750S is available in both coupe and hardtop convertible body styles. It is the lightest and most powerful series production supercar by the company, as per details about the car on McLaren website.

"The lightest and most powerful series production McLaren supercar ever. Delivering a stunning breadth of abilities that allows no compromise. The latest class-leading supercar from a bloodline with a 60-year history," reads the details.

Other specifications of McLaren

According to a report by HT Auto, the new McLaren 750S is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine which generates a power of 740 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The car has a seven-speed automatic gearbox. With a top speed of 332 kmph, it can attain speed from 0 Km/h to 100 Km/h in 2.8 seconds. It uses a carbon fibre monocoque and has very light wheels which give it a dry weight of 1277 kg.

Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive, said,"When you have a car recognised by so many drivers as a benchmark, to do something even better you have to examine every detail and really push hard for improvements that raise the bar again. This is what we have done with the new 750S."