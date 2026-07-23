MG SELECT showcases couture editions of the MG M9 and Cyberster alongside Gaurav Gupta's 'Light Song' collection

Alongside the runway presentation, the Couture Edition of the MG M9 and MG Cyberster, designed in collaboration with Gaurav Gupta were unveiled at the show. Inspired by his signature Serpent Infinity motif, a recurring symbol of continuity, transformation and quiet power, the bespoke vehicles incorporate design elements inspired by haute couture, combining handcrafted detailing with automotive design in two limited-edition models.

Fashion designer Gaurav Gupta unveiled Light Song, his latest couture collection, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Developed over nine months by more than 200 artisans across 6,000 hours of hand craftsmanship, the collection featured over 70 couture looks spanning cocktail dressing, occasion wear, bridal couture and menswear. As the Official Automobile Partner of the showcase, MG SELECT, the luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor India, also unveiled the MG M9 and Cyberster Couture Editions, what the company describes as India’s first couture-edition luxury vehicles, drawing inspiration from the collection's design language.

The collaboration between the two Houses builds on a partnership that began earlier this year at the opening of Gupta’s menswear flagship in New Delhi, where an earlier design concept showcased what couture and automotive design might build together. For this chapter, the collaboration has since expanded: both the M9 and the Cyberster now carry Gupta’s Serpent Infinity motif, using design elements including embroidery-inspired patterns, tonal layering and hand-finished detailing that defined the silhouettes on Light Song’s runway — reflecting visual elements from the couture collection.. The Cyberster, designed by Gaurav Gupta, also featured on the runway itself, extending the collection’s narrative into motion.

Speaking on the occasion, Milind Shah, Head - MG SELECT, JSW MG Motor India said, “We believe the future of luxury lies in creating experiences that people connect with emotionally. The MG M9 and Cyberster Couture Editions are a celebration of that belief. They bring together the artistry of couture to create vehicles that are as expressive as they are innovative. They reflect our vision of building automobiles as enduring symbols of individuality, craftsmanship and modern luxury.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Gupta said, “Every design begins with a vision of how people experience movement. With the MG M9 and Cyberster Couture Edition, we translated the craftsmanship and sculptural philosophy of couture into the world of luxury mobility. It represents a new benchmark where design, technology and artistry coexist, redefining what a premium automotive experience can be.”

The limited Couture Edition of MG M9 and MG Cyberster will be produced in 50 units each, available exclusively through MG SELECT. Pre-reservations will remain open until the price announcement on August 3, 2026.

The collaboration between Gupta and MG SELECT brings elements of the Light Song collection into the design of the two vehicles, which reaffirms a shared belief: that couture is not confined to fabric, and luxury is best expressed as a continuous, evolving craft — one that now moves as fluidly across a vehicle’s surface as it does across a silhouette.

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