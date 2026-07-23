India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming 1st T20I: When, where and how to watch IND vs ZIM series opener on TV and online

India and Zimbabwe kick off a three-T20I series later today in Harare. The Indian team under new captain Shreyas Iyer had had horrible outings in June and July in Ireland and England. India vs Zimbabwe, live streaming, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer is under tremendous pressure. (AFP)

In what was a shocking result to all intents and purposes, India lost both their matches against minnows Ireland at Stormont, Belfast. The back-to-back T20 World Cup champions then lost four games in a row in England, with the first game having been a washout.

Also Read: No child's play: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should know that Zimbabwe T20Is will be as tough as the ones in England

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was particularly disappointing as he scored 14, 13 and 15 in the three matches he played. He appeared to be a bit impatient. His game against short-pitched bowling was also questionable. After being dropped from the final game against England, he is set to resume his India duties against Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe, who boast some really nice pace bowlers in their ranks, like Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava. Raza himself is a wily bowler and won’t be easy to deal with.

Under Iyer, India are looking to register their first T20 win since their thrashing of New Zealand in the World Cup final earlier this year at Ahmedabad on March 8. When Iyer was given the reins of the team at the expense of Suryakumar Yadav in June, there were really high expectations from him but just in a matter of weeks, things changed for the worse.

India vs Zimbabwe first T20I live streaming details Where is the first T20I between India and Zimbabwe being played? At the Harare Sports Club. India have played many games here in the past. The venue also hosted some matches in the 2003 World Cup and is set to host some more next year.

When will India vs Zimbabwe first T20I begin? The match is scheduled for July 23, 2026. Just a few days ago, India were in England playing the ODIs.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe first T20I begin? The match will start at 4:30 pm (IST). Not a bad thing for Indian viewers back home. Some of the matches against England recently started really late, and having that in mind, the viewers should welcome the new timings against Zimbabwe.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe first T20I be broadcast in India? Unite8 Sports.