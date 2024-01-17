Tata Punch EV launched at starting price of 10.99 lakh. Check features, specs

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched its second electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Punch EV, in India. With a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh, it is the fourth electric vehicle of the automobile giant.



This electric SUV is available in four variants i.e Smart, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered +. For the top variant, the price of Punch EV goes up to ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has opened the bookings for this e-SUV. The customers can book Punch EV either through Tata's EV-only dealership or through Tata Motors' official website at a booking amount of ₹21,000. The deliveries will begin from next month, HT Auto reported. Punch EV is the first EV in Tata Motors' lineup to have Gen 2 Pure EV platform called Acti.EV

Specifications of Punch EV

Punch EV is the first EV in Tata Motors' lineup to have Gen 2 Pure EV platform called Acti.EV. As per the company, it is a safer architecture built using high-strength material.



Talking about battery, Punch EV has been introduced with mid and long-range battery packs. The smaller pack is a 25kWH battery unit while the bigger unit is of 35kWh capacity. According to the HT Auto report, these two battery packs have higher density cells.



According to Tata Motors, the mid-range model will have a range of 315 kms on a single charge. The top end variant can cover a distance of 421 kms without the need for a recharge. The Punch EV comes with two charging options that include a 7.2kW fast home charger. The carmaker said that Punch EV can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent using 50kW DC fast chargers.



Tata Punch EV's mid-range version can generate up to 80bhp of power and 114 Nm of peak torque. The long version of this electric SUV can generate 120 bhp of power and 190 Nm of peak torque.



Punch EV is equipped with cozy leatherette seats, seat ventilation for front row, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. There are other features like wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360 degree camera and blind spot monitoring.