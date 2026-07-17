Mango with chilli to watermelon and feta: Inside the viral 'fricy' food trend

As Indians, we’ve always celebrated the pairing of fruit and spice. The concept itself isn’t new — what’s new is the way it’s being interpreted, explains chef Aanal Kotak. “Global food culture has rediscovered what our street vendors and home kitchens have known for generations,” he adds.

Summer fruits are getting a spicy makeover, thanks to social media’s latest food obsession. The “fricy” food trend is giving everyday fruit a twist by pairing it with savoury and spicy ingredients like chilli crisp, black salt, hot honey, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, feta, chamoy, and fresh herbs. The result is a simple yet flavour-packed snack that has taken the internet by storm.

Why we love it These pairings are not popular simply because its low-effort appeal but because they stimulate multiple senses at once.

“The combination of sweet and savoury flavours triggers different sensory modalities, creating a richer experience than either sensation alone,” says chef, food stylist and author Sheeba Desouza. Sweetness on its own can feel one-dimensional, but adding salty or spicy elements creates balance.

It is also a trend made for the algorithm. Colourful fruit, glossy dressings and vibrant spices make every plate visually striking. “Fricy combinations photograph beautifully because of their colours, textures and the unexpected nature of these pairings,” says Desouza.