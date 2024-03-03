Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan left in a daze by Anant Ambani's pricey watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on March 1. The three-day lavish festivities brought together a never-seen-before gathering of global stars, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his philanthropist wife Priscilla Chan. On the second day of the glorious bash, the couple caught sight of his extravagant wristwatch. As the vision left them in a daze, they couldn't stop themselves from pushing several questions in Anant's direction regarding the unique timepiece. Anant Ambani's high-end luxurious watch impresses Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan on pre-wedding celebrations Day 2 (March 2).(X)

An X (formerly Twitter) video helped us be privy to the intimate interactions held within the close circle on the second day of the luxurious itinerary. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, was reportedly seen sporting an exorbitant watch from the Richard Mille collection.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre wedding: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan twin in black. See viral pics

Anant Ambani's watch piqued Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's curiosity:

Impressed with the groom's high-end watch, the couple couldn't hold back their thoughts. “This watch is fantastic, that is so cool,” says Chan in the video. Zuckerberg chimes in, “Yeah, I told him that already.”

The Meta CEO didn't seem too big on watches, but Ambani Junior's pricey possession quickly changed his tone. “You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, watches are cool,” added Zuckerberg. “I might want that,” agreed Chan.

Since the pre-wedding Day 2 was themed ‘A Walk on the Wildside’, everyone, including Zuckerberg and Chan, was seen wearing the ‘jungle fever’ dress code. Compared to the previous night's star-studded fusion of entertainment and desi celebrations, led by Rihanna's performances, this laid-back event allowed global celebrities to step outside among nature. The ‘Walk on the Wildside’ was held in Vantara, Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.