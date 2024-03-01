Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre wedding: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan twin in black. See viral pics
Mark Zuckerberg shared two beautiful pictures with Priscilla Chan that show them dressed up for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.
Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share how he and his wife, philanthropist Priscilla Chan, dressed up to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. He also shared a shot and sweet caption to congratulate the couple.
“Love an Indian wedding. Congrats to Anant and Radhika!” Mark Zuckerberg wrote as he posted two pictures. In both the images, the duo is seen twinning in all-black outfits. While Zuckerberg is seen wearing a black suit with golden dragonflies, Chan is wearing a black dress with beautiful golden flowers on it.
In the first image, the couple is looking at the camera while smiling beautifully. As for the other photo, they are captured looking at each other and grinning from ear to ear.
Take a look at the pictures shared by Mark Zuckerberg:
The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since then, it has collected nearly 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are increasing.
How did Instagram users react to Mark Zuckerberg’s post?
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are presently in Jamnagar in Gujarat to attend the three-day pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Guests from different parts of India and across the world have come to India to attend the gala event.
Social media is also filled with visuals from the event. Earlier, Saina Nehwal posted a video and gave people a glimpse of the luxurious tent where the guests are staying.
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani had his ‘roka’ ceremony with Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, back in 2022.
They got formally engaged in 2023. Currently, the couple is celebrating their pre-wedding festivities with guests from India and around. They are set to tie the knot in July this year.