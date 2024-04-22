Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant set to tie knot in London this July: Report

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in July this year. One of their wedding functions is expected to take place in London, India Today reported citing an unnamed source. HT.com could not independently verify the information. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a roka ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2022.

The report further stated that the source’s Stoke Park estate will host one of the events, and Bollywood celebrities have already received an invitation to block the date and make arrangements accordingly.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

While the theme of the event to be hosted at Stoke Park has not yet been revealed, reports say that it could be a cocktail or sangeet night.

Earlier this month, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted shopping at two malls in Dubai amid tight security, which included a convoy of 20 cars.

In March this year, Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted an extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat’s Jamnagar for Anant Ambani Ambani and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant.

Several global icons, Bollywood A-listers, and social media influencers graced the Jamnagar gala, which took place from March 1 to March 3.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January 2023 at the family’s residence, Antilla, in Mumbai, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

In December 2022, the couple had a ‘roka’ ceremony, the official announcement of the relationship to the world, at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. This marked the beginning of their formal journey towards marriage after they had known each other for several years.

According to several media reports, Anant and Radhika have known each other since childhood, but it was only in 2018 that their bond became the talk of the town after a picture of the duo dressed in matching outfits went viral on social media. Since then, Radhika has been constantly spotted at the gatherings associated with the Ambani family.