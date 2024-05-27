 Radhika Merchant leaves for her pre-wedding European cruise party with celebs: Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Dhoni | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Radhika Merchant leaves for her pre-wedding European cruise party with celebs: Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Dhoni

BySoumya Srivastava
May 27, 2024 10:03 AM IST

Radhika Merchant, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni were all at the Kalina airport on Monday morning to catch a flight to Italy.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are all to celebrate their upcoming wedding once again. After the grand bash in Jamnagar in March 2024, the couple is embarking on a luxury cruise from Italy to France with celebrity friends. On Monday morning, Radhika was spotted catching a flight to Italy from Mumbai's Kalina airport. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha jet off to Italy for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations)

Radhika Merchant had a sleepy start to her day as she caught an early flight to Italy.
Radhika Merchant had a sleepy start to her day as she caught an early flight to Italy.

Stars leave for Italy

The bride-to-be looked a little sleepy as she caught an early flight. She was seen in a white T-shirt in her car. Also spotted at the airport were actors Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and cricketer MS Dhoni. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Ranveer was spotted without his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, who is expecting their first baby. He wore a white T-shirt, black hoodie and black pants with a bucket cap. He waved to the paparazzi outside the airport. Salman Khan was flanked by heavy security post the shooting outside his Bandra home last month. MS Dhoni was joined by his wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter Ziva.

Earlier on Monday morning, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha also caught a flight to Italy for the cruise.

About Anant and Radhika

Anant is the youngest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. Anand and Radhika threw a lavish soiree in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1-3, which was attended by other billionaires, film stars, cricketers and international pop icons.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gate, former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump attended the festivities where singer Rihanna was brought in to perform for the guests. Diljit Dosanjh enthralled the guests on day 2, while Akon took over day 3 celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni also attended.

Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot in July.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Soumya Srivastava

    Soumya Srivastava is Entertainment Editor at Hindustan Times. She writes about movies and TV because what else is there to life anyway.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Radhika Merchant leaves for her pre-wedding European cruise party with celebs: Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Dhoni
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On