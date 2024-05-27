Radhika Merchant leaves for her pre-wedding European cruise party with celebs: Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Dhoni
Radhika Merchant, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni were all at the Kalina airport on Monday morning to catch a flight to Italy.
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are all to celebrate their upcoming wedding once again. After the grand bash in Jamnagar in March 2024, the couple is embarking on a luxury cruise from Italy to France with celebrity friends. On Monday morning, Radhika was spotted catching a flight to Italy from Mumbai's Kalina airport. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha jet off to Italy for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations)
Stars leave for Italy
The bride-to-be looked a little sleepy as she caught an early flight. She was seen in a white T-shirt in her car. Also spotted at the airport were actors Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and cricketer MS Dhoni.
Ranveer was spotted without his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, who is expecting their first baby. He wore a white T-shirt, black hoodie and black pants with a bucket cap. He waved to the paparazzi outside the airport. Salman Khan was flanked by heavy security post the shooting outside his Bandra home last month. MS Dhoni was joined by his wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter Ziva.
Earlier on Monday morning, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha also caught a flight to Italy for the cruise.
About Anant and Radhika
Anant is the youngest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. Anand and Radhika threw a lavish soiree in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1-3, which was attended by other billionaires, film stars, cricketers and international pop icons.
Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gate, former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump attended the festivities where singer Rihanna was brought in to perform for the guests. Diljit Dosanjh enthralled the guests on day 2, while Akon took over day 3 celebrations.
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni also attended.
Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot in July.
