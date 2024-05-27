Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha jet off to Italy for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with their daughter Raha Kapoor, flew to Italy from Mumbai on Sunday night. Several pictures and videos of the family jetting off from Mumbai's Kalina Airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt has a cute Sunday reading session with daughter Raha. See pic) Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha, and Ranbir Kapoor at Kalina airport.

Alia, Ranbir, Raha fly to Italy

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo shared the family's picture. As they arrived at the airport, Raha sat on her father's lap. Ranbir Kapoor got out of his car and waved to the paparazzi. Alia then held Raha as she walked towards the airport. Later, Ranbir was seen with Raha in his arms.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Why are the Kapoors going to Italy?

For the travel, Alia wore a grey hoodie and pants. Ranbir was seen in a white T-shirt and grey trousers. Raha Kapoor was seen in a white outfit. The family-of-three will attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration on a three-day cruise from Italy to France.

Alia earlier shared Raha's pic

On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Raha. In the picture, Alia sat on a couch while her daughter lay on her chest. She read a book, Baby Be Kind, to her. Alia captioned it, “Baby be kind.”

About Alia, Ranbir

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November of the same year.

Alia's upcoming films

Alia will be seen in Jigra along with Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra will be co-produced by Alia and Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.

Alia marked a stylish appearance at the Gucci Cruise Show in London, just a week ago. In March 2024, Alia hosted her first charity gala in London. The actor organised the Hope Gala to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation.