Alia Bhatt has a cute Sunday reading session with daughter Raha. See pic

Alia Bhatt had a lovely surprise for her fans on Sunday. The actor dropped a cute picture with daughter Raha Kapoor on her Instagram account. Both mother and daughter were seen busy reading a book titled ‘Baby be kind.’ (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor visit 'almost' ready new Mumbai bungalow they will soon move into with daughter Raha. Watch) Alia Bhatt with daughter Raha in the latest picture.

Alia's post with Raha

In the picture, Alia was seen slouching over a couch, with Raha sitting on her lap. Raha's face was not visible to the camera as the book cover hid her from the front. Alia was seen holding the book in front of Raha and reading together.

In the caption, Alia wrote, “baby be kind.”

Reacting to the cute snap, Alia's friend actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, “My baby is the kindest sweetest angel in the whole wide world.” A fan wrote, “Best mama daughtie duo.” A second fan said, “Alia even mentioned in her previous interview’s about how she loves reading books to Raha… how cute.”

In an interview earlier his month for The Nod, Alia had shared what she wants to do differently as a mother to raise Raha. "The only thing that I’d do differently is to make sure Raha takes a liking to an art. That she learns at least one instrument, one dance form, and one sport, because these three skills will be very helpful for her in the long run. I know there is no right or wrong to this, but you left it up to me to decide what I like. I want to start Raha young, so she takes a liking to it. My only regret is not knowing how to play an instrument," she said.

More details

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, and welcomed Raha on November 6 the same year. They hid her from the paparazzi until Christmas last year when they finally revealed her face to the world at the Kapoor family Christmas lunch.

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut movie, Heart of Stone. Her next projects include home-production Jigra, a YRF spy-universe movie and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.