Aditya Dhar's next after Dhurandhar? Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wants him to direct Lachit Borphukan biopic

The success of the Dhurandhar franchise may have opened the door to Aditya Dhar's next big venture. The filmmaker could soon bring the story of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan to the big screen. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has revealed that he has approached the director to direct the ambitious project. Aditya Dhar to visit Assam after CM pitches ambitious Lachit Borphukan film.

What is the discussion he had with Aditya Dhar? Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed during a Facebook Live session on Thursday that he has already reached out to Aditya Dhar to discuss the ambitious project. Praising the filmmaker's recent success, he said, “The movie Dhurandhar was a big hit. Aditya Dhar was the director and he is among the best known names among his contemporaries,” the CM stated, as reported by PTI.

Sharing why he wants Aditya Dhar on board, Himanta said he believes a large-scale Hindi film has the potential to introduce Lachit Borphukan's extraordinary legacy to audiences around the world. “I think if our government can produce a film on Lachit Borphukan, we can make his heroics known globally. And, it will be a special achievement for us,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister added that his initial conversation with Aditya was positive and that the director is expected to visit Assam in August to take the discussions forward and explore the project's creative vision.

At the same time, he made it clear that the film will move ahead regardless of who directs it. “If Aditya Dhar is unable to direct the film, we will approach other directors. The objective is to ensure that a grand biopic on Lachit Borphukan is made.”

The proposed biopic is part of the Assam government's broader effort to bring the state's historical heroes to the big screen. In its 2026-27 budget, presented on July 10, the government announced plans to back films based on the lives of Lachit Borphukan and freedom fighter Kushal Konwar.

Who is Lachit Borphukan? Lachit Borphukan was one of the greatest military commanders in Assamese history and remains a towering symbol of bravery and leadership. As the commander of the Ahom kingdom's army, he is best remembered for leading his forces to victory over the Mughal Empire in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, a defining moment that protected Assam from Mughal rule.

What continues to make Lachit stand out centuries later is not just his military skill, but his unwavering commitment to his people. Even while battling severe illness, he took charge of the battlefield and inspired his soldiers to fight on. His courage, determination and sense of duty have made him a lasting icon in Assam. Today, his legacy is celebrated every year through Lachit Divas, while his contribution to India's military history continues to be honoured across the country.