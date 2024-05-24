 Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor visit 'almost' ready new Mumbai bungalow they will soon move into with daughter Raha. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor visit 'almost' ready new Mumbai bungalow they will soon move into with daughter Raha. Watch

BySanya
May 24, 2024 11:31 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted outside their new home in Mumbai today. Check out their latest video.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited their under-construction house in Mumbai on Friday. Videos of Alia and Ranbir entering the multi-storey house, as well as clips of the actors checking out the work in progress at their bungalow, were shared by paparazzi and fan pages on social media. Also read | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor visit new Mumbai bungalow

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited Mumbai bungalow on Friday. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited Mumbai bungalow on Friday. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Alia can be seen in a white jacket and pink shorts as she speaks to the team of architects and interior designers working on their new home. Ranbir, also dressed casually in a white and orange look, spoke to the team separately.

More about the property

As per a recent Hindustan Times report, Ranbir, Alia and their daughter Raha are all set to move into the house in a few months. Alia and Ranbir will celebrate Diwali 2024 with Raha at the new home.

“The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to,” said a source in the know-how. The insider added, “In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year”.

In the past few years, Ranbir, along with his mom, actor Neetu Kapoor, and Alia, visited the property many times; the original property was reportedly named Krishna Raj after Ranbir’s late grandmother. Before Rishi Kapoor’s death in 2020, he had also visited the site.

Alia and Ranbir now live at Vastu

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at their current Mumbai residence – a luxe apartment in a building named Vastu. Two months after their wedding, the couple announced that Alia was expecting her first child with Ranbir. Daughter Raha was born in November 2022 and has been living with her parents at Vastu.

