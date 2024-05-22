HT Exclusive: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate Diwali with Raha in new home

At the moment, Alia and Ranbir live in an apartment in Bandra with their daughter Raha. Ranbir has been living in the apartment for a few years now, and Alia moved into his pad when they started living together. They also got married there in 2022.

Moving into new house

Now, an insider tells us that the actors will be moving into their new bungalow in two-three months.

“The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to,” says a source in the know-how.

The insider adds, “In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year”.

The Kapoor family, from Alia to Ranbir to Neetu, are often spotted on the construction site inspecting the work. As per the source, the whole family is personally invested in the construction.

“The bungalow holds an emotional significance to the family, which is why everyone is so involved in the construction. Ranbir and Alia have made sure they take out time from their busy schedule and check the work status,” says the insider, adding that Alia is “now busy overlooking the decor of the place”.

“They are excited about this new chapter of their life in the new house with their little one. Stepping into the house with Raha will be a special memory for everyone for sure. It is the house where Ranbir grew up. Now, Ranbir as well as Alia wants to see Raha to grow up in the same place with all the memories surrounding her,” says the source.

What we know about the bungalow

The bungalow has been under construction for a few years now. The mansion is named Krishna Raj after Ranbir’s grandmother, which is the reason it holds a lot of emotional significance to the Kapoor family.

It used to belong to Ranbir's grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj. It is believed that it was inherited by late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu in 1980. They raised their family in the same house. It was in 2016 when Rishi and Neetu initiated their plans to reconstruct the property.