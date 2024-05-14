Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana made on budget of around 835 crore; film to release in 2027: Report

The shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film Ramayana has already begun. Now, as per a Bollywood Hungama report, the budget of the film "is close to ₹835 crore". Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel has also spoken about the release date of the film. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor poses with Ramayana co-star Ajinkya Deo, who’s ‘excited’ for magnum opus) Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's looks from Ramayana sets have been leaked. (Pic courtesy: Zoom TV)

Is Ramayana's budget a whopping ₹ 835 crore?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Ramayana is not just a film but an emotion and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a global spectacle. The USD 100 Million ( ₹835 crore) budget is just for Ramayana: Part One. He (Namit Malhotra) plans to expand this further as the franchise grows. The idea is to take the audience on a visual treat with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram."

Ramayana's post-production work requires 600 days

"In INR terms, the budget of Ramayana is close to ₹835 crore. The film requires 600 days of post-production work, which in itself speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle. The idea is to take Indian Cinema at a global level," the source added.

Ramayana's release date

Sumit Kadel shared the release year of Ramayana. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Ramayana (Part 1) is eying October 2027 Release. Ranbir Kapoor Yash."

About Ramayana

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Recently, a few photos of Ranbir with his archery instructor were shared on social media by the actor's fans, hinting that the actor is taking archery lessons.

Recently, actor Ajinkya Deo joined the team of Ramayana and shared a selfie with Ranbir. In a post on Instagram, Ajinkya confirmed that he will be playing a stellar role in the trilogy. Reportedly, Ajinkya will portray the character of sage Vishwamitra, who served as Lord Ram's mentor.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "So now for the clarification on this photo ... excited to be doing a stellar role in the film Ramayan a magnum opus with RK and it's been a wonderful year and half as I shared the screen first with Neetusingh Kapoor ma'am then with Karishma Kapoor for a web series and now with Ranbir Kapoor."