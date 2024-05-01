Will Lara Dutta play Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Actor finally breaks silence about new role
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has begun shooting Ramayana, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
A few weeks ago, leaked pictures of Lara Dutta from the sets of Ramayana emerged on social media platforms. Now, speaking with Indian Express, the actor has responded to rumours about whether she will play the role of Kaikeyi in the film. Recently, Zoom obtained pictures from Ramayana sets featuring Lara in costume--saree and heavy gold jewellery. Sheeba Chaddha, who will also be seen in a key role in the film, like Manthara's, was also seen with Lara. (Also Read | Lara Dutta, Arun Govil's photos from Ramayana shoot out; fans want leaked pics to stop: ‘Restrict phones on set')
Lara on if she will play Kaikeyi in Ramayana
Lara said, “I am hearing it a lot as well. I am leaving the rumours out there. I also like reading and hearing about them, so please continue. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of Ramayana? There were so many characters I would have loved to play if it was offered to me – Surpanakha, Mandodari, I am playing them all (laughs).”
Arun Govil's photos were also leaked from the sets
Along with Lara and Sheeba, pictures of Arun Govil were also leaked from the sets. Arun, known for playing the role of Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic Doordarshan show Ramayan, will be seen as King Dashrath in Nitesh's Ramayana. Arun was seen interacting with some young boys on sets, seemingly young Ram and his brothers. He sported a long beard and wore mukut (crown) on his head.
About Ramayana
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has begun shooting Ramayana, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash reportedly as Ravana. While there's no official confirmation, news agency ANI reported that Bobby Deol has been approached to play Kumbhkaran. There are also rumours about Vijay Sethupathi's potential portrayal of Raavan's youngest brother, Vibhishan. The first part of the Ramayana trilogy is scheduled to be released around Diwali 2025.
