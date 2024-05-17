Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana's working title revealed; makers tightens surveillance on set to avoid leaked pics

Ranbir to begin shooting of Love And War

News18 quoted a source as saying, “Ranbir will continue shooting for Ramayana and begin the prep for Love And War in the second half of August or early September simultaneously. While Alia will get busy with filming YRF’s upcoming spy thriller with Sharvari Wagh, Ranbir will dive into script reading sessions and discussions with Bhansali before beginning its shoot. Bhansali, in fact, will begin Love And War with him as the latter may reach the conclusion of the shoot of the first part of the Ramayana trilogy by November. The shoot of Love And War will begin in Mumbai but a set for the same is yet to be constructed." The working title of Ramayana is reportedly God Power.

According to the report, the film will have some "elaborate song sequences" for which Bhansali is "personally in discussions with his production design team". It is still not revealed when Vicky Kaushal, who is also a part of the film will join the shoot.

Ramayana team tightens surveillance on sets

According to the report, the Ramayana team has decided to cover up the sets and film indoors to avoid photos being leaked. “The producers didn’t want any glimpses of the film to come out before an official announcement, and despite trying their best – including opting for a no-phone policy on set – shutterbugs managed to click pictures of Ranbir and Sai’s looks from the film. Curtains have been put all around and the surveillance has been tightened to avoid further leaks,” as per the report.

About Ramayana

The film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited.

About Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War will release in theatres in Christmas 2025. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Bhansali announced his next film in January this year.