Alia to Zendaya: Best celebrity ponytail styles for the summer

The season is sweltering and that's putting it mildly. Along with making a few wardrobe changes like dressing up in light cottons and mul-muls, it's also a good idea to grab a hairstyle that leaves you looking (and feeling) cool. A ponytail fits right in the humid days.

Affirms Anisha Nagpal, hair stylist, “The ponytail hairstyle is a timeless choice for the summer season, offering both practicality and style. Its versatility makes it suitable for various occasions, whether it's a casual day out or a formal event. This look keeps hair off the neck and face, providing relief from the heat while maintaining a chic look. Additionally, it allows for creativity with different variations such as high ponytails for a sleek, sophisticated vibe, or low ponytails for a more relaxed and effortless appearance.”



But who says who have to only wear it only one way? A bunch of stars have sported a ponytail quite stylishly on different occasions. Go ahead, take a cue or two…

Alia Bhatt wears a messy centre-parted ponytail, while Zendaya rocks a braided ponytail (courtesy: X) (Instagram)

HOW THEY ROCKED THE PONYTAIL LOOK



Alia Bhatt

What: Messy-wave ponytail



You can't help loving Alia Bhatt's ponytail that highlights her waves(Instagram)



The star's wave ponytail accentuated her all-white outfit at the jewellery and watches event in. The messy ponytail with a centre parting also seemed to add volume to her hair.



Kareena Kapoor Khan

What: Braided ponytail

Kareena Kapoor Khan exuded feminine charm in her braided ponytail(Instagram)

Love your hair braid and ponytail? Get them both in a single hairstyle, thanks to the braided ponytail. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore the look with an effortless style. Stylist Tanya Ghavri took to Instagram to share about it and it seems that it's all about twisting your hair into into a braid and using a hairspray to achieve a neat look.

Zendaya's braided ponytail serves up an ace at the UK premiere of Challengers (X)

And this April, Challengers star Zendaya etched her own glam in this statement look as she wore a high braid ponytail to the UK premiere of her film.



Jennifer Lopez

What: Half ponytail



For a chic yet easy-going look, take a cue from J Lo's half ponytail(Instagram)





If there was a ponytail hall of fame, that laurel would go to JLo. The singer and actor has been rocking a variety of ponytails over time, from her volumising ponytail to her. And recently, the singer brought back her half ponytail, another one of her signature looks. The neatly-done ponytail went perfectly with her e backless shimmer dress.



Karisma Kapoor

What: Slick-back drama



Karisma Kapoor's sleek ponytail is apt for that sunset soiree(Instagram)





Karisma Kapoor's got the perfect look for a night out. Her sleek ponytail totally enhanced her striking black and white ensemble that she wore with a bright bold lip colour. Drama all the way!



Ariana Grande

What: Super high ponytail



Ariana Grande's high ponytails are her signature look (Instagram)

Ariana Grande is literally synonymous with her trademark high and way-long ponytail. The ‘7 Rings’ singer look exudes feminine charm and looks perfect for a party. Wear it plain or with bangs, some lip-plumping gloss and dark kohl liner and you're set!





Adele

What: Low ponytail



Here's another understated yet absolutely stylish look by Adele. The Hello singer rocked a thick low-style ponytail and it was shared on Instagram by celebrity hairdresser Sam Knight.





HOW TO DRESS IT UP

A ponytail can go from basic to chic with a few touches like having elegant bows, barrettes, stick-ons and other accessories to style it up.



Bowl, claw clips and tic tacs: Perk up your ponytail in so many ways (Shutterstock)



Says Anisha Nagpal, hair expert, “Adding accessories like ribbons or scrunchies can further elevate the style, making it a go-to option for staying cool and fashionable during the summer months.”



ANOTHER CELEB FAVE: THE BUBBLE PONYTAIL

For a zany twist to the usual, try a bubble ponytail that actor Priyanka Chopra wore to the BAFTA Awards a few years ago. It grabbed attention and soon got fans to recreate one for themselves.



Nicki Minaj was stunning in her vibrant yellow mini dress with metal flowers and eye-catching arched ponytail (Shutterstock)



At the recent MET Gala, Nicki Minaj took the trend further in her arched bubble ponytail that she wore with her dazzling in a floral sculpture gown with hand-painted 3-D metal flowers, designed by Marni’s Francesco Risso.



Clearly this look is a winner. Nagpal agrees: "The bubble ponytail soared to popularity for its playful, whimsy charm. It involves creating multiple "bubbles" or sections along the length of a ponytail, that can be got by simply securing hair with elastic bands at intervals. This style adds dimension and texture to an otherwise simple ponytail, making it a versatile option for both casual and formal occasions."

She adds, "So many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra have embraced the bubble ponytail, on the red carpet and in fashion shoots, contributing to its mainstream popularity. It's definitely a hairstyle you can go for if you a modern and glamorous take on your hairstyle."