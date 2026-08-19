Exclusive| Steve McCurry on use of AI in photography: No place for AI in news, but for an artist, it doesn't matter

Delhi had a special guest recently, as legendary photographer Steve McCurry came visiting. For someone whose lens has captured some of the world’s most evocative images, including the iconic Afghan Girl, McCurry’s relationship with India runs much deeper. Steve McCurry

In an exclusive conversation with HT City as he drops by the Leica store in the Capital (before making his way to the brand’s Mumbai store), he reflects on how smartphones have changed the way we take pictures, why authenticity matters more than ever in the age of AI, the art of earning a stranger’s trust and why, even after all these years, returning to India is still about reconnecting with old friends.

Question: You started at a time when cameras used to be much bigger and heavier. Today, everyone has a camera in their hands with high-quality smartphones. What is your take on photography today? Steve: It's kind of a memory. There are all these pictures floating around. They are not art, just personal notes. I think it's great for us to have this memory and to document our lives, because in the future we will look back and see how we were.

But you won't call it photography? No. Any more than if you are texting your friend, it's not literature. It's not poetry. It's just, "I'm finishing up work. Let's be together at seven. Have dinner. Is so-and-so going to join us?" "No, that person's out of town." It's just communication. But for somebody to really write a song which is memorable, or a poem, or an essay, or a novel, or create a photograph that sticks in our memory, that's a different kind of thing.

Also read: My camera is pretty small: Steve McCurry at JLF 2016

Your photographs often make strangers feel deeply familiar. How do you earn the trust of someone you have just met when you want to photograph them? I think it's by practice and repetition. Having done it for so many years, so many thousands of times, you have a certain confidence. Also, you don't have a fear of failure. I know that some people don't want to be photographed, I agree with that. Sometimes people, for very good reasons, don't want to be photographed. If somebody has just lost a parent or a loved one, or some traumatic thing has happened, you have to respect that. I think if you have a certain confidence, people sense that. If you know what you want and can manage the situation, you can put them at ease, make them comfortable and make them trust you by showing respect, smiling and treating them...

It sounds funny, but if you just treat a person as a human equal, as an equal, and say, 'We are just on the street at the same time. I think you're interesting. I want to make a picture,' I think people feel flattered that you want to take the time.

It really boils down to practice. It has to be a genuine interest in people and seeing something special in that person.

Since we were talking about smartphones, we also have AI now, and it has completely changed how we look at photography. People can easily alter pictures or even generate them and pass themselves off as genuine photographers. What is your take on the use of AI in photography? I think it depends on the authorship of the editorial, the newspaper article and the photograph. You know and trust the person or the publication. In India today, for your newspaper, people know that there are certain ethical standards and somebody is making sure the photography and the articles are accurate. So people read your newspaper because they know it's factual.

But if you are on your phone and scrolling, somebody can make up any picture or a story about some politician, or something happening, and you don't know if it's real or not. I mean, some people don't care. Some aren't paying attention.