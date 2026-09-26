Driving tests go hi-tech with automated centre in Prayagraj

A private hi-tech automated driving licence testing centre at the transport office in Naini became operational on September 24, replacing the manual driving test system. Aerial view of the hi-tech testing track equipped with CCTV cameras and sensors. (HT Photo)

According to officials, on the first day, 21 applicants appeared for the test and 11 passed. On the second day, 28 appeared and 23 qualified. On Saturday, 34 applicants took the test, of whom seven failed.

Regional inspector Pushpendra Singh, who is supervising the testing, said some applicants were hesitant to take the automated test due to nervousness and fear of failing. “I have been counselling them to take the test as the licence will not be issued without appearing for it,” he said.

ARTO (administration) Vijay Prakash said driving licences would be issued only to applicants who meet all prescribed standards on the track.

The Naini transport office handles driving licence-related work, including issuance and renewal. The automated testing centre had been in the pipeline for some time and testing began on September 24 after officials inspected the facility operated by a private firm.

The new system evaluates driving skills in two stages. In the first, applicants use a simulator with a steering wheel in front of an LED screen. It assesses their response to emergency braking and traffic signals and their ability to control the vehicle in adverse conditions.

In the second stage, applicants drive their own two- or four-wheelers on an actual test track equipped with CCTV cameras and sensors. The test takes around six to seven minutes.

The software records mistakes during the test and automatically determines whether an applicant has qualified. Those who fail can take the test again after a week.