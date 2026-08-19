Kharge hits back at BJP over Vande Mataram row, says, ‘Book Nehru, Gandhi too’; What is the controversy?

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday responded to the BJP's criticism over his rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’, saying he sang the same version that had been sung by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Kharge said the BJP was not aware of the historical decisions taken by the Congress regarding the national song and the national anthem. (Hindustan Times) Speaking to reporters in South Goa, the Congress president said that if singing the version was considered a crime, cases should also be registered against the national leaders who had sung it before him, news agency PTI reported. “I sang the 'Vande Mataram' which Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru sang...the same song which Vallabhbhai Patel and Atal Bihari Vajpayee sang. If that is the crime, then file a case against Gandhiji, Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel,” Kharge said.

Deep Dive What prompted the controversy surrounding Kharge's rendition of Vande Mataram? Why did Kharge refer to historical figures like Nehru and Gandhi in his defense? What are the legal implications regarding the singing of Vande Mataram following recent amendments?

The BJP had on Monday alleged that Kharge sang an “incomplete” version of the national song at a public meeting in South Goa. The party accused the Congress of showing disrespect to ‘Vande Mataram’. What is the controversy? The controversy centres on the version of ‘Vande Mataram’ sung by Kharge during his public meeting in South Goa on Monday. The BJP criticised the rendition as “incomplete”, while the Congress defended it by pointing to the same version being sung by several prominent national leaders over the years. BJP not aware of historic decisions: Kharge Kharge also said the BJP was not aware of the historical decisions taken by the Congress regarding the national song and the national anthem. "They don't know that before they were born, the Congress had passed the resolution to decide about the national song and the national anthem," he said. The Congress president said he had followed the version of ‘Vande Mataram’ that had been sung for decades. "I did what has been happening for the last 80 years," Kharge said. Goa Congress defends rendition Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar also defended the rendition in a social media post. “There is an attempt to create confusion over Vande Mataram. At the Ekvot BLAs and Booth Workers Convention in Goa, attended by (party) President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, we proudly sang Vande Mataram, the national song of India.”