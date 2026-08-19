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    5 TVs under ₹55,000 to see where the real differences were before buying your next smart TV

    Compare five TVs under 55,000 across screen sizes, display technologies, smart features and performance to find the right fit for your home.

    Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 09:00:47 IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Hisense 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV | Dolby Vision Atmos, HDR10+ Adaptive | 144 Hz Game Mode Pro | AI 4K Upscaler | VIDAA OS | 65E7Q PRO (Charcoal Grey)View Details...

    ₹54,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart Quantum MagiQ S Mini LED Google TV L55MC-INView Details...

    ₹52,999

    ...
    Check Offers

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    ₹9,165x 6 months₹54,990
    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S25M2View Details...

    ₹52,240

    ...
    Check Offers

    Samsung 55 inches Mini LED 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA55M2EHAULXLView Details...

    ₹49,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    LG 108 cms (43 inches) Q65 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS Mini LED TV 43QNED65BLA 2026View Details...

    ₹44,999

    ...
    Check Offers
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    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Big-screen cinematic 4K entertainment without stretching your budget. (AI Generated Image)
    Big-screen cinematic 4K entertainment without stretching your budget. (AI Generated Image)
    Nivedita Mishra
    By Nivedita Mishra

    With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

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    Buying a TV under 55,000 can mean choosing between very different screen sizes, display technologies and smart features. We compared five models to see where the real differences lie, from Hisense’s 65-inch QLED and Xiaomi’s Mini LED display to Sony’s compact 43-inch LED TV, Samsung’s Vision AI Mini LED model and LG’s QNED Mini LED offering.

    The comparison looks beyond screen size and resolution, focusing on display technology, refresh rates, smart-TV platforms, picture-enhancing features and overall versatility. Whether you prioritise a larger screen for films and sports, advanced display technology for richer visuals or smart features for everyday streaming, these five TVs show how much can vary within the 55,000 price range.

    The Hisense 65E7Q PRO is a 65-inch smart television designed for immersive home entertainment. Its QLED display, 4K resolution and high refresh rate cater to films, sports and gaming. Dolby Vision and Atmos support enhance the viewing and audio experience, while AI upscaling helps improve lower-resolution content. VIDAA OS provides access to popular streaming services and smart-TV features, making it suitable for versatile everyday viewing.

    Specifications

    Display Technology
    QLED
    Resolution
    4K Ultra HD
    Refresh Rate
    144Hz
    Special Feature
    Dolby Vision Atmos

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Large QLED display

    ...

    144Hz gaming support

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Large space required

    ...

    VIDAA app limitations

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, large screen and gaming-focused features.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for a large QLED screen, 4K visuals and high-refresh-rate gaming.

    2. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart Quantum MagiQ S Mini LED Google TV L55MC-IN

    Loading Suggestions...
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    The Xiaomi L55MC-IN is a 55-inch smart TV designed for home entertainment, streaming and everyday viewing. Its Mini LED display technology aims to deliver detailed images with enhanced contrast, while 4K resolution supports sharper visuals. Google TV provides access to a range of streaming apps and smart features. The television also supports modern connectivity options, making it suitable for films, sports, gaming and general household entertainment.

    Specifications

    Display Technology
    Quantum MagiQ S Mini LED
    Resolution
    4K Ultra HD
    Refresh Rate
    120Hz
    Special Feature
    Google TV

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Mini LED display

    ...

    Google TV platform

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Large screen footprint

    ...

    Premium-priced segment

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, smart features and overall viewing experience.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for Mini LED visuals, 4K resolution and Google's smart-TV platform.

    The Sony K-43S25M2 is a 43-inch smart TV designed for everyday entertainment, streaming and home viewing. Its 4K resolution delivers detailed visuals, while Sony’s picture processing technology is designed to enhance clarity and colour. Google TV provides access to popular streaming services and smart features. The compact screen size makes it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and smaller spaces where a balanced combination of picture quality and smart functionality is preferred.

    Specifications

    Display Technology
    LED
    Resolution
    4K Ultra HD
    Refresh Rate
    60Hz
    Special Feature
    Google TV

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Reliable Sony processing

    ...

    Compact 43-inch size

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Standard 60Hz refresh

    ...

    Smaller screen size

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its picture quality, sound, Sony processing and easy-to-use Google TV interface.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for Sony picture processing, 4K resolution and convenient Google TV features.

    The Samsung UA55M2EHAULXL is a 55-inch smart TV designed for immersive home entertainment. Its Mini LED display technology is designed to deliver enhanced contrast and detailed visuals, while 4K resolution supports sharp picture quality. Samsung Vision AI adds intelligent features to the viewing experience. The TV is suitable for streaming, films, sports and everyday entertainment, offering a combination of advanced display technology, smart functionality and a contemporary design.

    Specifications

    Display Technology
    Mini LED
    Resolution
    4K Ultra HD
    Refresh Rate
    120Hz
    Special Feature
    Samsung Vision AI

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Advanced Mini LED

    ...

    Vision AI features

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium price range

    ...

    Limited upgrade value

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, smart features and overall viewing experience.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for Mini LED visuals, 4K resolution and Samsung Vision AI features.

    The LG 43QNED65BLA is a 43-inch smart TV designed for everyday entertainment, streaming and home viewing. Its QNED Mini LED display technology is designed to deliver detailed visuals with enhanced colour and contrast. The 4K resolution supports sharp images, while webOS provides access to popular streaming apps and smart features. Its compact screen size makes it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and other spaces where detailed visuals and smart functionality are desired.

    Specifications

    Display Technology
    QNED Mini LED
    Resolution
    4K Ultra HD
    Refresh Rate
    60Hz
    Special Feature
    webOS Smart TV

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Compact Mini LED

    ...

    Sharp 4K visuals

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Standard 60Hz refresh

    ...

    Smaller screen size

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, compact size and smooth smart-TV experience.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for Mini LED visuals, 4K resolution and LG’s webOS platform.

    What is the best TV brand in India under 50k?

    For TVs under 50,000, Sony, LG, Samsung and TCL are strong choices, with the best brand depending on picture quality, features, screen size and smart-TV experience.

    Which TV is best to buy in India 55-inch?

    For a 55-inch TV in India, Samsung, LG and Sony are strong choices, while TCL offers compelling value with QLED and Mini LED options.

    Who has the cheapest 55 in TV?

    Among current listings, 55-inch TVs start around 27,000– 35,000, with budget brands offering the lowest prices; prices vary by model and offers.

    Factors to keep in mind while choosing a TV under 55000

    • Screen size: Choose a size that suits your room, viewing distance and entertainment needs.
    • Display technology: Compare LED, QLED, QNED and Mini LED panels for differences in colour, contrast and brightness.
    • Resolution: A 4K Ultra HD panel offers sharper visuals and is widely available in this price range.
    • Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate can deliver smoother motion, particularly for sports and gaming.
    • Smart platform: Check the operating system, supported streaming apps, voice controls and ease of use.
    • Sound: Look for suitable speaker output and support for Dolby Audio, Atmos or compatible sound technologies.
    • Connectivity: Check HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options before buying.

    3 best features of TVs under 55000

    ProductConnectivity TechnologyProduct DimensionsScreen Finish Type
    Hisense 65E7Q PROWi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB65-inch TVGlossy
    Xiaomi L55MC-INWi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB55-inch TVMatte
    Sony K-43S25M2Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB43-inch TVGlossy
    Samsung UA55M2EHAULXLWi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB55-inch TVMatte
    LG 43QNED65BLAWi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB43-inch TVMatte

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    FAQs on TVs under ₹55,000
    Sony, LG, Samsung, TCL and Hisense offer strong options.
    Yes, most TVs in this range offer 4K Ultra HD resolution.
    Yes, several QLED models are available within this budget.
    Yes, multiple 55-inch models are available within this price range.
    Prioritise display quality, refresh rate, smart features, sound and connectivity.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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