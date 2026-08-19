5 TVs under ₹55,000 to see where the real differences were before buying your next smart TV
Compare five TVs under ₹55,000 across screen sizes, display technologies, smart features and performance to find the right fit for your home.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Hisense 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV | Dolby Vision Atmos, HDR10+ Adaptive | 144 Hz Game Mode Pro | AI 4K Upscaler | VIDAA OS | 65E7Q PRO (Charcoal Grey)View Details
₹54,990
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart Quantum MagiQ S Mini LED Google TV L55MC-INView Details
₹52,999
Unlock Personalized
₹9,165x 6 months₹54,990
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S25M2View Details
₹52,240
Samsung 55 inches Mini LED 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA55M2EHAULXLView Details
₹49,990
LG 108 cms (43 inches) Q65 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS Mini LED TV 43QNED65BLA 2026View Details
₹44,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
Buying a TV under ₹55,000 can mean choosing between very different screen sizes, display technologies and smart features. We compared five models to see where the real differences lie, from Hisense’s 65-inch QLED and Xiaomi’s Mini LED display to Sony’s compact 43-inch LED TV, Samsung’s Vision AI Mini LED model and LG’s QNED Mini LED offering.
The comparison looks beyond screen size and resolution, focusing on display technology, refresh rates, smart-TV platforms, picture-enhancing features and overall versatility. Whether you prioritise a larger screen for films and sports, advanced display technology for richer visuals or smart features for everyday streaming, these five TVs show how much can vary within the ₹55,000 price range.
1. Hisense 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV | Dolby Vision Atmos, HDR10+ Adaptive | 144 Hz Game Mode Pro | AI 4K Upscaler | VIDAA OS | 65E7Q PRO (Charcoal Grey)
The Hisense 65E7Q PRO is a 65-inch smart television designed for immersive home entertainment. Its QLED display, 4K resolution and high refresh rate cater to films, sports and gaming. Dolby Vision and Atmos support enhance the viewing and audio experience, while AI upscaling helps improve lower-resolution content. VIDAA OS provides access to popular streaming services and smart-TV features, making it suitable for versatile everyday viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large QLED display
144Hz gaming support
Reason to avoid
Large space required
VIDAA app limitations
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, large screen and gaming-focused features.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for a large QLED screen, 4K visuals and high-refresh-rate gaming.
2. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart Quantum MagiQ S Mini LED Google TV L55MC-IN
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The Xiaomi L55MC-IN is a 55-inch smart TV designed for home entertainment, streaming and everyday viewing. Its Mini LED display technology aims to deliver detailed images with enhanced contrast, while 4K resolution supports sharper visuals. Google TV provides access to a range of streaming apps and smart features. The television also supports modern connectivity options, making it suitable for films, sports, gaming and general household entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Mini LED display
Google TV platform
Reason to avoid
Large screen footprint
Premium-priced segment
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, smart features and overall viewing experience.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for Mini LED visuals, 4K resolution and Google's smart-TV platform.
3. Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S25M2
The Sony K-43S25M2 is a 43-inch smart TV designed for everyday entertainment, streaming and home viewing. Its 4K resolution delivers detailed visuals, while Sony’s picture processing technology is designed to enhance clarity and colour. Google TV provides access to popular streaming services and smart features. The compact screen size makes it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and smaller spaces where a balanced combination of picture quality and smart functionality is preferred.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reliable Sony processing
Compact 43-inch size
Reason to avoid
Standard 60Hz refresh
Smaller screen size
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its picture quality, sound, Sony processing and easy-to-use Google TV interface.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for Sony picture processing, 4K resolution and convenient Google TV features.
4. Samsung 55 inches Mini LED 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA55M2EHAULXL
The Samsung UA55M2EHAULXL is a 55-inch smart TV designed for immersive home entertainment. Its Mini LED display technology is designed to deliver enhanced contrast and detailed visuals, while 4K resolution supports sharp picture quality. Samsung Vision AI adds intelligent features to the viewing experience. The TV is suitable for streaming, films, sports and everyday entertainment, offering a combination of advanced display technology, smart functionality and a contemporary design.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced Mini LED
Vision AI features
Reason to avoid
Premium price range
Limited upgrade value
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, smart features and overall viewing experience.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for Mini LED visuals, 4K resolution and Samsung Vision AI features.
5. LG 108 cms (43 inches) Q65 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS Mini LED TV 43QNED65BLA 2026
The LG 43QNED65BLA is a 43-inch smart TV designed for everyday entertainment, streaming and home viewing. Its QNED Mini LED display technology is designed to deliver detailed visuals with enhanced colour and contrast. The 4K resolution supports sharp images, while webOS provides access to popular streaming apps and smart features. Its compact screen size makes it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and other spaces where detailed visuals and smart functionality are desired.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact Mini LED
Sharp 4K visuals
Reason to avoid
Standard 60Hz refresh
Smaller screen size
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, compact size and smooth smart-TV experience.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for Mini LED visuals, 4K resolution and LG’s webOS platform.
What is the best TV brand in India under 50k?
For TVs under ₹50,000, Sony, LG, Samsung and TCL are strong choices, with the best brand depending on picture quality, features, screen size and smart-TV experience.
Which TV is best to buy in India 55-inch?
For a 55-inch TV in India, Samsung, LG and Sony are strong choices, while TCL offers compelling value with QLED and Mini LED options.
Who has the cheapest 55 in TV?
Among current listings, 55-inch TVs start around ₹27,000– ₹35,000, with budget brands offering the lowest prices; prices vary by model and offers.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing a TV under ₹55000
- Screen size: Choose a size that suits your room, viewing distance and entertainment needs.
- Display technology: Compare LED, QLED, QNED and Mini LED panels for differences in colour, contrast and brightness.
- Resolution: A 4K Ultra HD panel offers sharper visuals and is widely available in this price range.
- Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate can deliver smoother motion, particularly for sports and gaming.
- Smart platform: Check the operating system, supported streaming apps, voice controls and ease of use.
- Sound: Look for suitable speaker output and support for Dolby Audio, Atmos or compatible sound technologies.
- Connectivity: Check HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options before buying.
3 best features of TVs under ₹55000
|Product
|Connectivity Technology
|Product Dimensions
|Screen Finish Type
|Hisense 65E7Q PRO
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|65-inch TV
|Glossy
|Xiaomi L55MC-IN
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|55-inch TV
|Matte
|Sony K-43S25M2
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|43-inch TV
|Glossy
|Samsung UA55M2EHAULXL
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|55-inch TV
|Matte
|LG 43QNED65BLA
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|43-inch TV
|Matte
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.