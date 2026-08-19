5 TVs under ₹55,000 to see where the real differences were before buying your next smart TV

Big-screen cinematic 4K entertainment without stretching your budget. (AI Generated Image) By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less Get your new Televisions at ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Buying a TV under ₹55,000 can mean choosing between very different screen sizes, display technologies and smart features. We compared five models to see where the real differences lie, from Hisense’s 65-inch QLED and Xiaomi’s Mini LED display to Sony’s compact 43-inch LED TV, Samsung’s Vision AI Mini LED model and LG’s QNED Mini LED offering. The comparison looks beyond screen size and resolution, focusing on display technology, refresh rates, smart-TV platforms, picture-enhancing features and overall versatility. Whether you prioritise a larger screen for films and sports, advanced display technology for richer visuals or smart features for everyday streaming, these five TVs show how much can vary within the ₹55,000 price range.

The Hisense 65E7Q PRO is a 65-inch smart television designed for immersive home entertainment. Its QLED display, 4K resolution and high refresh rate cater to films, sports and gaming. Dolby Vision and Atmos support enhance the viewing and audio experience, while AI upscaling helps improve lower-resolution content. VIDAA OS provides access to popular streaming services and smart-TV features, making it suitable for versatile everyday viewing.

Specifications Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 144Hz Special Feature Dolby Vision Atmos Reasons to buy Large QLED display 144Hz gaming support Reason to avoid Large space required VIDAA app limitations

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, large screen and gaming-focused features. Why choose this product? Choose it for a large QLED screen, 4K visuals and high-refresh-rate gaming.

2. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart Quantum MagiQ S Mini LED Google TV L55MC-IN Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Xiaomi L55MC-IN is a 55-inch smart TV designed for home entertainment, streaming and everyday viewing. Its Mini LED display technology aims to deliver detailed images with enhanced contrast, while 4K resolution supports sharper visuals. Google TV provides access to a range of streaming apps and smart features. The television also supports modern connectivity options, making it suitable for films, sports, gaming and general household entertainment.

Specifications Display Technology Quantum MagiQ S Mini LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 120Hz Special Feature Google TV Reasons to buy Mini LED display Google TV platform Reason to avoid Large screen footprint Premium-priced segment

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, smart features and overall viewing experience. Why choose this product? Choose it for Mini LED visuals, 4K resolution and Google's smart-TV platform.

The Sony K-43S25M2 is a 43-inch smart TV designed for everyday entertainment, streaming and home viewing. Its 4K resolution delivers detailed visuals, while Sony’s picture processing technology is designed to enhance clarity and colour. Google TV provides access to popular streaming services and smart features. The compact screen size makes it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and smaller spaces where a balanced combination of picture quality and smart functionality is preferred.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 60Hz Special Feature Google TV Reasons to buy Reliable Sony processing Compact 43-inch size Reason to avoid Standard 60Hz refresh Smaller screen size

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its picture quality, sound, Sony processing and easy-to-use Google TV interface. Why choose this product? Choose it for Sony picture processing, 4K resolution and convenient Google TV features.

The Samsung UA55M2EHAULXL is a 55-inch smart TV designed for immersive home entertainment. Its Mini LED display technology is designed to deliver enhanced contrast and detailed visuals, while 4K resolution supports sharp picture quality. Samsung Vision AI adds intelligent features to the viewing experience. The TV is suitable for streaming, films, sports and everyday entertainment, offering a combination of advanced display technology, smart functionality and a contemporary design.

Specifications Display Technology Mini LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 120Hz Special Feature Samsung Vision AI Reasons to buy Advanced Mini LED Vision AI features Reason to avoid Premium price range Limited upgrade value

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, smart features and overall viewing experience. Why choose this product? Choose it for Mini LED visuals, 4K resolution and Samsung Vision AI features.

The LG 43QNED65BLA is a 43-inch smart TV designed for everyday entertainment, streaming and home viewing. Its QNED Mini LED display technology is designed to deliver detailed visuals with enhanced colour and contrast. The 4K resolution supports sharp images, while webOS provides access to popular streaming apps and smart features. Its compact screen size makes it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and other spaces where detailed visuals and smart functionality are desired.

Specifications Display Technology QNED Mini LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 60Hz Special Feature webOS Smart TV Reasons to buy Compact Mini LED Sharp 4K visuals Reason to avoid Standard 60Hz refresh Smaller screen size

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its picture quality, colours, compact size and smooth smart-TV experience. Why choose this product? Choose it for Mini LED visuals, 4K resolution and LG’s webOS platform. What is the best TV brand in India under 50k? For TVs under ₹50,000, Sony, LG, Samsung and TCL are strong choices, with the best brand depending on picture quality, features, screen size and smart-TV experience. Which TV is best to buy in India 55-inch? For a 55-inch TV in India, Samsung, LG and Sony are strong choices, while TCL offers compelling value with QLED and Mini LED options. Who has the cheapest 55 in TV? Among current listings, 55-inch TVs start around ₹27,000– ₹35,000, with budget brands offering the lowest prices; prices vary by model and offers. Factors to keep in mind while choosing a TV under ₹ 55000 Screen size: Choose a size that suits your room, viewing distance and entertainment needs.

Display technology: Compare LED, QLED, QNED and Mini LED panels for differences in colour, contrast and brightness.

Resolution: A 4K Ultra HD panel offers sharper visuals and is widely available in this price range.

Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate can deliver smoother motion, particularly for sports and gaming.

Smart platform: Check the operating system, supported streaming apps, voice controls and ease of use.

Sound: Look for suitable speaker output and support for Dolby Audio, Atmos or compatible sound technologies.

Connectivity: Check HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options before buying. 3 best features of TVs under ₹ 55000

Product Connectivity Technology Product Dimensions Screen Finish Type Hisense 65E7Q PRO Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB 65-inch TV Glossy Xiaomi L55MC-IN Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB 55-inch TV Matte Sony K-43S25M2 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB 43-inch TV Glossy Samsung UA55M2EHAULXL Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB 55-inch TV Matte LG 43QNED65BLA Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB 43-inch TV Matte

FAQs on TVs under ₹55,000 Which TV brand is best under ₹55,000? Sony, LG, Samsung, TCL and Hisense offer strong options. Is 4K available in TVs under ₹55,000? Yes, most TVs in this range offer 4K Ultra HD resolution. Can I get a QLED TV under ₹55,000? Yes, several QLED models are available within this budget. Is a 55-inch TV available under ₹55,000? Yes, multiple 55-inch models are available within this price range. What features should I prioritise under ₹55,000? Prioritise display quality, refresh rate, smart features, sound and connectivity.