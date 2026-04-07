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    I went through the clutter to find the best TVs under ₹40,000 for IPL at home

    Find the best TVs under 40,000 for IPL viewing, chosen after careful research, comparing picture quality, sound, and smart features.

    Published on: Apr 07, 2026 1:45 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    Best overall

    Superior picture quality

    Budget friendly

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best overall

    Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXLView Details...

    ₹39,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Superior picture quality

    Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 (Black)View Details...

    ₹28,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LAView Details...

    ₹29,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Budget friendly

    Acerpure 139 cm (55 inch) Elevate Neo Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android 14 TV GTV AP55UG75PELN5View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43P7K (Black)View Details...

    ₹28,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    After spending hours comparing specs, reviews, and real-world performance, I narrowed down the best TVs under 40,000 that actually make IPL matches more enjoyable. From smoother motion to brighter panels, these picks are meant to upgrade your everyday viewing and make every over, replay, and finish feel more engaging.

    Top smart TVs under ₹40,000 that make every IPL match feel better at home.
    Top smart TVs under ₹40,000 that make every IPL match feel better at home.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    Key features that actually matter for watching cricket:

    • MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation): This is crucial. TVs like TCL 4K Ultra HD QLED Pro Smart TV use MEMC to smooth fast ball movement and camera pans—reduces motion blur in live matches.
    • QLED panel (Quantum Dot layer): Found in models like Vu Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV, QLED boosts colour volume—greens look richer, jerseys pop more during daylight matches.
    • High Brightness (400–600 nits range): Essential for IPL day matches. Budget QLED TVs typically hit higher brightness levels than standard LED panels.
    • HFR (High Frame Rate) support: Seen in TVs like Xiaomi X Series 4K Smart LED Google TV, helps maintain smoother playback for sports content, especially during fast transitions.
    • Good speaker output with Dolby Audio: Models like OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV deliver clearer commentary and stadium sound without needing a soundbar.

    This Samsung Crystal 4K TV delivers a balanced viewing experience with sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth upscaling powered by the Crystal Processor 4K. The slim, bezel-less design blends well into modern homes, while features like Samsung TV Plus and SmartThings expand usability. Audio is enhanced with Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony support. With multiple connectivity options and smart integrations, it offers a reliable, everyday 4K smart TV experience for streaming, casual gaming, and general entertainment.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch 4K LED
    Refresh Rate
    50Hz
    Audio Output
    20W
    OS
    Tizen OS
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good colour accuracy with 4K upscaling

    ...

    Smart features with free live channels

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average refresh rate

    ...

    Sound output could be stronger

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the picture clarity, smart features, and smooth performance. However, some feel the audio is average and better with a soundbar.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers reliable 4K performance, strong smart features, and a sleek design suitable for everyday entertainment.

    SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY

    2. Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 (Black)

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    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    This compact Sony BRAVIA TV is ideal for smaller rooms, offering dependable HD Ready resolution with Sony’s X-Reality PRO engine for improved clarity. The Google TV interface ensures smooth access to apps and content, while Dolby Audio enhances sound output for daily viewing. Its strong brand reliability, easy installation, and seamless app performance make it a practical choice for users seeking a simple, high-quality smart TV without spending heavily on larger displays.

    Specifications

    Display
    32-inch HD LED
    Refresh Rate
    60Hz
    Audio Output
    20W
    OS
    Google TV
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 2 USB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent upscaling for HD content

    ...

    Smooth Google TV experience

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited resolution

    ...

    Small screen size

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find it value for money with excellent picture and sound quality. They also appreciate quick installation and smooth streaming experience.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it delivers reliable Sony quality, smooth smart features, and strong performance in a compact and affordable package.

    The LG UA82 AI TV offers an immersive 4K viewing experience powered by the α7 AI processor, delivering enhanced clarity, colour accuracy, and upscaling. With Dolby Atmos support and AI Sound tuning, it creates a richer audio experience. The webOS platform ensures access to popular streaming apps, while ThinQ AI integration adds convenience. Although performance is solid for daily use, some users may notice occasional UI lag during heavy multitasking across apps.

    Specifications

    Display
    43-inch 4K LED
    Refresh Rate
    60Hz
    Audio Output
    20W
    OS
    webOS
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 1 USB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong AI picture processing

    ...

    Dolby Atmos support

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    UI can feel slow

    ...

    Basic remote design

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Customers like picture quality and value for money, but some report sluggish UI and installation issues, along with a basic remote experience.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers solid 4K visuals, AI enhancements, and dependable performance for everyday entertainment needs.

    This Acerpure QLED TV delivers vibrant colours and good brightness with Dolby Vision support, making it suitable for movies and sports. The 40W Dolby Atmos audio enhances immersion without requiring external speakers. Running on Google TV with Android 14, it offers smooth navigation and access to apps. Additional features like karaoke mode and MEMC improve versatility. It stands out as a feature-rich option for users wanting premium display technology at a competitive price point.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch QLED 4K
    Refresh Rate
    60Hz
    Audio Output
    40W
    OS
    Google TV (Android 14)
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 2 USB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Bright QLED panel with Dolby Vision

    ...

    Strong built-in audio

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited brand recognition

    ...

    Software optimisation varies

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the display quality, sound output, and feature set, but some mention inconsistent software performance and average after-sales support.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it combines strong visuals, powerful sound, and modern smart features at a competitive price.

    The Vu GloQLED TV focuses on delivering vibrant colours and solid brightness with its Quantum Dot panel. Dolby Vision and Atmos support improve both visuals and sound, while Google TV ensures access to a wide content library. It performs well for streaming and everyday use, though occasional app crashes may occur. With decent audio output and smart features, it is a good mid-range choice for users wanting a cinematic experience without overspending.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch QLED 4K
    Refresh Rate
    60Hz
    Audio Output
    24W
    OS
    Google TV
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 2 USB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Vibrant colours and good brightness

    ...

    Supports Dolby Vision and Atmos

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Occasional app crashes

    ...

    Mixed installation experience

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Customers praise picture quality and value, but report occasional app crashes and inconsistent installation experiences, including missing accessories in some cases.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers a vibrant QLED display and strong smart features at a competitive price.

    The TCL P7K QLED TV delivers a balanced mix of performance and affordability, featuring Dolby Vision and Atmos for enhanced viewing. Its AiPQ processor improves picture clarity, while Game Master mode benefits casual gamers. The Google TV interface is smooth and content-rich. With decent 30W audio output and modern connectivity, it suits users looking for a compact yet capable 4K smart TV for movies, streaming, and occasional gaming sessions.

    Specifications

    Display
    43-inch QLED 4K
    Refresh Rate
    60Hz
    Audio Output
    30W
    OS
    Google TV
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 1 USB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good HDR performance

    ...

    Smooth Google TV interface

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average brightness

    ...

    Limited premium features

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate picture quality and value, though some mention average brightness and standard audio performance compared to premium models.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it balances performance, smart features, and affordability for everyday 4K viewing.

    The VW Pro Series QLED TV offers vibrant colours and a feature-packed experience with Dolby Atmos audio and a 2.1 channel speaker setup. It includes Google TV, voice control, and ample connectivity for modern usage. While performance and value are appreciated, some users report display issues over time. It remains a strong option for budget-conscious buyers seeking a large QLED screen with decent sound and smart capabilities.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch QLED 4K
    Refresh Rate
    60Hz
    Audio Output
    30W (2.1ch)
    OS
    Google TV
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 2 USB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good sound with subwoofer

    ...

    Feature-rich smart TV

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Reported display issues

    ...

    Mixed installation feedback

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the display and sound quality, but some report panel issues and delays in installation service.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it delivers strong features, good sound, and a large QLED display at an affordable price.

    The Lumio Vision 7 stands out with fast performance powered by its BOSS processor and higher RAM, ensuring smooth app usage and quick loading times. Its QLED display offers accurate colours and strong brightness, supported by Dolby Vision and HDR formats. The 30W quad-speaker system enhances sound clarity. With positive feedback on speed and picture quality, it is a great option for users prioritising performance and responsiveness in a smart TV.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch QLED 4K
    Refresh Rate
    60Hz
    Audio Output
    30W
    OS
    Google TV
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 3 USB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Fast performance and UI

    ...

    Excellent picture quality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Newer brand

    ...

    Limited long-term feedback

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Customers praise fast performance, sharp display, and smooth UI, with many highlighting its premium feel and strong value for money.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers fast performance, excellent visuals, and smooth smart features for a premium experience.

    This upgraded VW Pro Series model introduces a 120Hz refresh rate, making it more suitable for smoother motion and gaming. The QLED panel delivers rich colours, while Dolby Audio enhances sound output. With increased storage and improved performance, it handles multitasking better. Although feedback is limited, it appears to offer good value for money for users seeking higher refresh rates and improved smart TV functionality in a budget segment.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch QLED 4K
    Refresh Rate
    120Hz
    Audio Output
    50W
    OS
    Google TV
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 2 USB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Higher refresh rate

    ...

    Strong audio output

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited reviews

    ...

    Brand reliability concerns

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find it good quality and value for money, though detailed long-term feedback is still limited.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers smoother visuals, better audio, and strong specifications at a competitive price.

    The Vu Vibe Series QLED TV focuses heavily on audio with its integrated soundbar delivering powerful 88W output. Combined with Dolby Vision and QLED technology, it offers a cinematic experience in a compact size. Google TV ensures smooth content access, while performance remains fast for streaming. Although installation and UI responsiveness can vary, it stands out as an excellent choice for users who prioritise sound quality alongside good visuals.

    Specifications

    Display
    43-inch QLED 4K
    Refresh Rate
    60Hz
    Audio Output
    88W
    OS
    Google TV
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 2 USB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent built-in soundbar

    ...

    Good picture quality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mixed installation feedback

    ...

    UI lag reported occasionally

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Customers love the sound quality and picture clarity, though some report UI lag and inconsistent installation experiences.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it combines powerful audio, vibrant visuals, and smart features in a compact TV.

    Can a TV under 40,000 really handle fast IPL action smoothly?

    Yes, but only if it includes MEMC or strong motion processing. Many budget TVs skip this, leading to blur during fast shots. Choosing a model with MEMC ensures smoother ball tracking, cleaner camera pans, and a noticeably better live sports experience overall.

    Is QLED worth choosing over standard LED in this price range?

    QLED TVs offer better brightness and colour volume, which makes a visible difference during cricket matches. Greens look richer and whites appear cleaner. While standard LED works fine, QLED panels deliver a more vibrant and immersive IPL viewing experience at home.

    Do built-in speakers matter for watching IPL matches?

    Yes, audio plays a big role in immersion. TVs with at least 20W output and Dolby Audio provide clearer commentary and better crowd effects. Weak speakers can make matches feel flat, so good built-in sound enhances the overall viewing without extra accessories.

    Top 3 features of best smart TV for IPL

    Smart TVDisplayAudio OutputOS
    Samsung 55 Crystal 4K55" LED 4K20WTizen
    Sony 32 BRAVIA32" HD20WGoogle TV
    LG 43 UA8243" LED 4K20WwebOS
    Acerpure 55 QLED55" QLED 4K40WGoogle TV
    Vu 55 GloQLED55" QLED 4K24WGoogle TV
    TCL 43 P7K43" QLED 4K30WGoogle TV
    VW 55 GQ155" QLED 4K30WGoogle TV
    Lumio Vision 755" QLED 4K30WGoogle TV
    VW 55 GQ255" QLED 4K50WGoogle TV
    Vu 43 Vibe43" QLED 4K88WGoogle TV

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    FAQs
    A 43-inch or 50-inch TV is ideal for most rooms. It gives a good balance between immersion and viewing comfort.
    Yes, 4K helps with sharper visuals and clearer details. Even HD broadcasts look better due to upscaling.
    Both work well, but Google TV feels more modern and smoother. It also offers better content recommendations.
    Not always, especially if the TV has 20W or higher speakers. However, a soundbar can enhance stadium-like audio.
    Make sure the TV has dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple HDMI ports. This ensures stable streaming and easy device connectivity.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

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