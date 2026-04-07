I went through the clutter to find the best TVs under ₹40,000 for IPL at home
Find the best TVs under ₹40,000 for IPL viewing, chosen after careful research, comparing picture quality, sound, and smart features.
Our Picks
Best overall
Superior picture quality
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallSamsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXLView Details
₹39,990
Superior picture qualitySony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 (Black)View Details
₹28,990
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LAView Details
₹29,990
Budget friendlyAcerpure 139 cm (55 inch) Elevate Neo Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android 14 TV GTV AP55UG75PELN5View Details
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43P7K (Black)View Details
₹28,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
After spending hours comparing specs, reviews, and real-world performance, I narrowed down the best TVs under ₹40,000 that actually make IPL matches more enjoyable. From smoother motion to brighter panels, these picks are meant to upgrade your everyday viewing and make every over, replay, and finish feel more engaging.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Key features that actually matter for watching cricket:
- MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation): This is crucial. TVs like TCL 4K Ultra HD QLED Pro Smart TV use MEMC to smooth fast ball movement and camera pans—reduces motion blur in live matches.
- QLED panel (Quantum Dot layer): Found in models like Vu Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV, QLED boosts colour volume—greens look richer, jerseys pop more during daylight matches.
- High Brightness (400–600 nits range): Essential for IPL day matches. Budget QLED TVs typically hit higher brightness levels than standard LED panels.
- HFR (High Frame Rate) support: Seen in TVs like Xiaomi X Series 4K Smart LED Google TV, helps maintain smoother playback for sports content, especially during fast transitions.
- Good speaker output with Dolby Audio: Models like OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV deliver clearer commentary and stadium sound without needing a soundbar.
BEST OVERALL
1. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL
This Samsung Crystal 4K TV delivers a balanced viewing experience with sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth upscaling powered by the Crystal Processor 4K. The slim, bezel-less design blends well into modern homes, while features like Samsung TV Plus and SmartThings expand usability. Audio is enhanced with Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony support. With multiple connectivity options and smart integrations, it offers a reliable, everyday 4K smart TV experience for streaming, casual gaming, and general entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good colour accuracy with 4K upscaling
Smart features with free live channels
Reason to avoid
Average refresh rate
Sound output could be stronger
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the picture clarity, smart features, and smooth performance. However, some feel the audio is average and better with a soundbar.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable 4K performance, strong smart features, and a sleek design suitable for everyday entertainment.
SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY
2. Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 (Black)
Our Principles
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Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
This compact Sony BRAVIA TV is ideal for smaller rooms, offering dependable HD Ready resolution with Sony’s X-Reality PRO engine for improved clarity. The Google TV interface ensures smooth access to apps and content, while Dolby Audio enhances sound output for daily viewing. Its strong brand reliability, easy installation, and seamless app performance make it a practical choice for users seeking a simple, high-quality smart TV without spending heavily on larger displays.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent upscaling for HD content
Smooth Google TV experience
Reason to avoid
Limited resolution
Small screen size
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it value for money with excellent picture and sound quality. They also appreciate quick installation and smooth streaming experience.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers reliable Sony quality, smooth smart features, and strong performance in a compact and affordable package.
3. LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA
The LG UA82 AI TV offers an immersive 4K viewing experience powered by the α7 AI processor, delivering enhanced clarity, colour accuracy, and upscaling. With Dolby Atmos support and AI Sound tuning, it creates a richer audio experience. The webOS platform ensures access to popular streaming apps, while ThinQ AI integration adds convenience. Although performance is solid for daily use, some users may notice occasional UI lag during heavy multitasking across apps.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong AI picture processing
Dolby Atmos support
Reason to avoid
UI can feel slow
Basic remote design
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers like picture quality and value for money, but some report sluggish UI and installation issues, along with a basic remote experience.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers solid 4K visuals, AI enhancements, and dependable performance for everyday entertainment needs.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
4. Acerpure 139 cm (55 inch) Elevate Neo Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android 14 TV GTV AP55UG75PELN5
This Acerpure QLED TV delivers vibrant colours and good brightness with Dolby Vision support, making it suitable for movies and sports. The 40W Dolby Atmos audio enhances immersion without requiring external speakers. Running on Google TV with Android 14, it offers smooth navigation and access to apps. Additional features like karaoke mode and MEMC improve versatility. It stands out as a feature-rich option for users wanting premium display technology at a competitive price point.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright QLED panel with Dolby Vision
Strong built-in audio
Reason to avoid
Limited brand recognition
Software optimisation varies
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the display quality, sound output, and feature set, but some mention inconsistent software performance and average after-sales support.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines strong visuals, powerful sound, and modern smart features at a competitive price.
5. Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55GLOQLED25
The Vu GloQLED TV focuses on delivering vibrant colours and solid brightness with its Quantum Dot panel. Dolby Vision and Atmos support improve both visuals and sound, while Google TV ensures access to a wide content library. It performs well for streaming and everyday use, though occasional app crashes may occur. With decent audio output and smart features, it is a good mid-range choice for users wanting a cinematic experience without overspending.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant colours and good brightness
Supports Dolby Vision and Atmos
Reason to avoid
Occasional app crashes
Mixed installation experience
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise picture quality and value, but report occasional app crashes and inconsistent installation experiences, including missing accessories in some cases.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers a vibrant QLED display and strong smart features at a competitive price.
6. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43P7K (Black)
The TCL P7K QLED TV delivers a balanced mix of performance and affordability, featuring Dolby Vision and Atmos for enhanced viewing. Its AiPQ processor improves picture clarity, while Game Master mode benefits casual gamers. The Google TV interface is smooth and content-rich. With decent 30W audio output and modern connectivity, it suits users looking for a compact yet capable 4K smart TV for movies, streaming, and occasional gaming sessions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good HDR performance
Smooth Google TV interface
Reason to avoid
Average brightness
Limited premium features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate picture quality and value, though some mention average brightness and standard audio performance compared to premium models.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it balances performance, smart features, and affordability for everyday 4K viewing.
7. VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1
The VW Pro Series QLED TV offers vibrant colours and a feature-packed experience with Dolby Atmos audio and a 2.1 channel speaker setup. It includes Google TV, voice control, and ample connectivity for modern usage. While performance and value are appreciated, some users report display issues over time. It remains a strong option for budget-conscious buyers seeking a large QLED screen with decent sound and smart capabilities.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good sound with subwoofer
Feature-rich smart TV
Reason to avoid
Reported display issues
Mixed installation feedback
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the display and sound quality, but some report panel issues and delays in installation service.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers strong features, good sound, and a large QLED display at an affordable price.
8. Lumio Vision 7 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW3-ADSG
The Lumio Vision 7 stands out with fast performance powered by its BOSS processor and higher RAM, ensuring smooth app usage and quick loading times. Its QLED display offers accurate colours and strong brightness, supported by Dolby Vision and HDR formats. The 30W quad-speaker system enhances sound clarity. With positive feedback on speed and picture quality, it is a great option for users prioritising performance and responsiveness in a smart TV.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast performance and UI
Excellent picture quality
Reason to avoid
Newer brand
Limited long-term feedback
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise fast performance, sharp display, and smooth UI, with many highlighting its premium feel and strong value for money.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers fast performance, excellent visuals, and smooth smart features for a premium experience.
9. VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ2
This upgraded VW Pro Series model introduces a 120Hz refresh rate, making it more suitable for smoother motion and gaming. The QLED panel delivers rich colours, while Dolby Audio enhances sound output. With increased storage and improved performance, it handles multitasking better. Although feedback is limited, it appears to offer good value for money for users seeking higher refresh rates and improved smart TV functionality in a budget segment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Higher refresh rate
Strong audio output
Reason to avoid
Limited reviews
Brand reliability concerns
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it good quality and value for money, though detailed long-term feedback is still limited.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers smoother visuals, better audio, and strong specifications at a competitive price.
10. Vu 108cm (43 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43VIBE-DV
The Vu Vibe Series QLED TV focuses heavily on audio with its integrated soundbar delivering powerful 88W output. Combined with Dolby Vision and QLED technology, it offers a cinematic experience in a compact size. Google TV ensures smooth content access, while performance remains fast for streaming. Although installation and UI responsiveness can vary, it stands out as an excellent choice for users who prioritise sound quality alongside good visuals.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent built-in soundbar
Good picture quality
Reason to avoid
Mixed installation feedback
UI lag reported occasionally
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers love the sound quality and picture clarity, though some report UI lag and inconsistent installation experiences.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines powerful audio, vibrant visuals, and smart features in a compact TV.
Can a TV under ₹40,000 really handle fast IPL action smoothly?
Yes, but only if it includes MEMC or strong motion processing. Many budget TVs skip this, leading to blur during fast shots. Choosing a model with MEMC ensures smoother ball tracking, cleaner camera pans, and a noticeably better live sports experience overall.
Is QLED worth choosing over standard LED in this price range?
QLED TVs offer better brightness and colour volume, which makes a visible difference during cricket matches. Greens look richer and whites appear cleaner. While standard LED works fine, QLED panels deliver a more vibrant and immersive IPL viewing experience at home.
Do built-in speakers matter for watching IPL matches?
Yes, audio plays a big role in immersion. TVs with at least 20W output and Dolby Audio provide clearer commentary and better crowd effects. Weak speakers can make matches feel flat, so good built-in sound enhances the overall viewing without extra accessories.
Top 3 features of best smart TV for IPL
|Smart TV
|Display
|Audio Output
|OS
|Samsung 55 Crystal 4K
|55" LED 4K
|20W
|Tizen
|Sony 32 BRAVIA
|32" HD
|20W
|Google TV
|LG 43 UA82
|43" LED 4K
|20W
|webOS
|Acerpure 55 QLED
|55" QLED 4K
|40W
|Google TV
|Vu 55 GloQLED
|55" QLED 4K
|24W
|Google TV
|TCL 43 P7K
|43" QLED 4K
|30W
|Google TV
|VW 55 GQ1
|55" QLED 4K
|30W
|Google TV
|Lumio Vision 7
|55" QLED 4K
|30W
|Google TV
|VW 55 GQ2
|55" QLED 4K
|50W
|Google TV
|Vu 43 Vibe
|43" QLED 4K
|88W
|Google TV
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More