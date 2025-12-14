Your home needs a 65 inch 4K HDR smart TV, and these are the top options to choose from

For many homes, moving to a 65 inch TV is less about size and more about comfort. A bigger 4K screen means you are not squinting at scores, subtitles or chat boxes, and people sitting at the sides can finally see just as clearly as the ones on the sofa. One screen becomes the main spot for films, news, OTT shows and weekend matches. From OTT binges to weekend cricket these 65 inch TVs keep everyone focused on one screen.

This list of 65 inch TVs keeps daily use at the centre. We look at clarity, motion handling and how smoothly the smart TV side works, so you spend less time fixing inputs and apps. The idea is to help you pick one screen that suits family viewing, gaming plans and long watch nights at home.

Top 10 65 inch TV options:

LG’s UA82 Series brings 4K precision with easy app streaming through webOS. Among the top 10 65 inch TV picks, it’s known for its vivid picture and consistent quality that suits both entertainment and daily viewing needs.

This LG model provides a clean interface, balanced brightness, and a wide colour range that makes watching series or live sports enjoyable for families.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD OS webOS Smart TV Sound 20W Dolby Audio Connectivity Technology Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Display Tech LED Reasons to buy Smooth webOS experience Crisp 4K visuals for large rooms Reasons to avoid Average audio output No full array dimming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers mention sharp visuals and easy app navigation. Many liked the balanced colour tone and responsive remote, though a few wished for stronger bass in the sound output.

Why choose this product?

This LG 65 inch 4K TV fits homes that stream daily or watch matches together. It balances size, picture quality and smart features, giving you a dependable screen that feels natural in any family setup.

Samsung’s Crystal 4K Vista stands out in the top 10 65 inch TV range for its vibrant display and fluid motion clarity. It balances crisp visuals and responsive operation, suitable for daily family entertainment and weekend movie nights.

The Tizen interface makes navigation fast, while Crystal 4K processing improves overall brightness and detail consistency across scenes.

Specifications Display Crystal 4K UHD Processor Crystal 4K Audio 20W Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 50 Hz Special Features Crystal Processor 4K, Slim Look, Samsung Knox Security Reasons to buy Vivid picture quality, Fast and responsive interface Reasons to avoid No Dolby Atmos support Fewer HDMI and USB ports

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sharp picture and quick setup, saying menus feel easy to move through and apps open without delay. Some mention sound feels thin at higher volumes, yet most still enjoy marathon streaming on this 65 inch screen comfortably.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Samsung model if you want vivid daytime viewing, smooth motion for sports, and a menu that feels simple to use. It fits living rooms that stream daily, earning its place among the top 10 65 inch TV contenders.

Sony’s Bravia 3 Series makes its mark in the top 10 65 inch TV list for its AI picture adjustment and authentic tone mapping. It blends Sony’s signature visual clarity with Google’s easy navigation.

The TV’s X1 processor ensures sharp details, while Dolby Audio rounds out the viewing experience for movie lovers.

Specifications Display 4K HDR Processor X1 OS Google TV Audio Dolby Audio Display Technology LED Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Technology Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Balanced colours Smart UI Reasons to avoid Lower brightness in daylight Moderate audio depth

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mentioned its natural tones and voice control ease. A few mention limited brightness in bright rooms but still recommend it for everyday clarity.

Why choose this product?

Sony’s trusted picture engine, paired with Google integration, gives a cinematic yet accessible feel, ranking it confidently in the top 10 65 inch TV list.

TCL’s Q6C model holds its space in the top 10 65 inch TV lineup with its QD-Mini LED brilliance and high brightness levels. It’s tailored for users seeking a vibrant cinematic experience without compromise.

The precise light control and Dolby Vision HDR enhance every frame, giving strong contrast and lifelike results.

Specifications Remote control technology ‎IR, Bluetooth Display Technology ‎QD-Mini LED HDR Dolby Vision OS Google TV HDMI 4 Audio 30W Reasons to buy Brilliant colours Strong HDR Reasons to avoid Heavy design Less storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Viewers admire its high brightness and lifelike tones. Some mention its bulky body but agree it performs superbly for both movies and gaming.

Why choose this product?

TCL’s Mini LED brings excellent HDR realism, setting it apart in quality among the top 10 65 inch TV category for high-end entertainment setups.

This Hisense 65 inch Mini LED QLED delivers dazzling 4K resolution, HDR10+/Dolby Vision and vibrant Quantum Dot colour — a serious contender in the top 10 65 inch TV lineup. With 144 Hz refresh rate, Full-Array Local Dimming and Dolby Atmos sound, it brings cinematic depth to movies and games alike.

VIDAA smart OS gives access to all streaming apps and voice assistants, while 4 HDMI 2.1, USB and Wi-Fi ensure full connectivity.

Specifications Display 65 inch Mini-LED QLED, 4K UHD (3840×2160), 144 Hz refresh, HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HDR support, Quantum Dot + Full-Array Local Dimming Sound 2.1-channel with built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos support, ~40 W output Smart OS VIDAA, supports Netflix/Prime/YouTube etc., voice control, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity Ports and Connectivity 4× HDMI 2.1 (supports ALLM, VRR), 2× USB, Ethernet, headphone jack, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Stunning visuals with high refresh rate and local dimming, ideal for movies and gaming and fits well into the top 10 65 inch TV list. Modern connectivity and smooth smart OS experience suited for streaming, consoles and smart-home use. Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to standard LED models, so not ideal for tight budgets. Contrast in very dark scenes may not match OLED-level blacks despite Mini-LED + local dimming.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise vivid colours, smooth motion, and overall cinematic experience for movies and games. A few mention that the built-in speakers are decent but not truly “theatre-class,” so external soundbars are preferred.

Why choose this product?

If you want a future-ready large screen TV with cutting-edge display tech, smooth motion, robust gaming features and vibrant HDR cinematic picture, this Hisense TV is a confident pick among the top 10 65 inch TV options.

This Acer 65 inch Ultra I Series LED Smart TV brings sharp 4K resolution and HDR support in a sleek package, making it a value-driven inclusion among top 10 65 inch TV picks. Running Google TV, it gives easy access to streaming apps, voice control and wireless connectivity.

With Dolby Atmos, 40 W speakers and multiple HDMI/USB ports, it offers balanced entertainment for everyday viewing, movies or light gaming.

Specifications Display 65 inch LED, 4K UHD (3840×2160), HDR10 & Dolby Vision support, 60 Hz refresh. Sound 40 W speaker system with Dolby Atmos. Smart OS Google TV, supports major streaming apps, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth, voice search. Ports & Connectivity 3× HDMI (HDMI 2.1), 2× USB, RF input, screen mirroring, Ethernet, 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth. Reasons to buy Solid 4K HDR smart TV at a budget-friendly price, making it a practical top 10 65 inch TV for everyday viewing. Good connectivity and Google TV interface offer an easy plug-and-play experience for streaming, movies and basic gaming. Reasons to avoid 60 Hz refresh rate may feel less smooth for gaming than high-refresh Mini-LED models. The LED panel delivers lower contrast and depth than QLED or Mini-LED, so dark scenes may appear less impactful.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Many appreciate its value, good picture quality for price, and seamless smart TV experience. Some note that heavy action scenes or games look less smooth due to 60 Hz refresh and basic panel.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Acer 65 inch Ultra I Series if you want an affordable large-screen 4K smart TV that’s reliable for streaming, movies and casual viewing, a no-frills contender in the top 10 65 inch TV segment.

The Acerpure 65 inch QLED brings vibrant 4K clarity with a wide 178-degree viewing angle, placing it among the strong performers in the top 10 65 inch TV range. Google TV offers smooth access to major streaming apps, while Dolby Atmos adds depth to movie nights and web series marathons.

With three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi and Ethernet, it supports gaming, streaming and easy content sharing across devices.

Specifications Display 65-inch QLED, 4K UHD resolution, 60 Hz panel, HDR support, 178-degree viewing angle Sound 24-watt output with Dolby Atmos audio Smart Features Google TV, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast built-in, screen mirroring and all key OTT apps Ports & Connectivity Three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Reasons to buy Impressive picture clarity and strong colour reproduction from the 4K QLED panel, making it a valuable pick in the top 10 65 inch TV segment. Good connectivity options including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and Wi-Fi that make it suitable for streaming devices, gaming consoles and external media. Reasons to avoid Refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz, which may not meet the expectations of serious gamers. Sound output at 24 watts may feel insufficient in larger living rooms even with Dolby Atmos support.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers often praise its sharp picture quality and strong value, noting that the display performs close to higher-priced brands. Some mention that the sound feels weak and that darker scenes occasionally appear greyish instead of deep black.

Why choose this product?

Choose it if you want a large 4K QLED display with modern smart features at a significantly lower price. Its visual quality and ease of use make it a strong budget-friendly entry in the top 10 65 inch TV category.

TCL’s 65-inch QD-Mini LED TV brings a bright, detailed 4K picture with refined local dimming that enhances depth and contrast, securing its position in the top 10 65 inch TV category. Colours appear balanced and vivid, making movies and sports feel more engaging.

Google TV keeps all major apps organised, while Dolby Atmos and the 2.1-channel audio system add a fuller soundstage for everyday viewing, gaming and home-theatre use.

Specifications Display 65-inch QD-Mini LED, 4K UHD resolution, full-array local dimming, high peak brightness and wide viewing angles Sound 2.1-channel system with built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, approximately 40-watt output Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast built-in, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, voice assistant support and major streaming apps Ports & Connectivity Four HDMI ports with eARC, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, Ethernet, optical output, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Excellent brightness, contrast and colour performance thanks to QD-Mini LED technology with full-array dimming, ideal for HDR movies and gaming. Strong audio setup with a built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and wide connectivity support makes it suitable for a premium smart-home setup. Reasons to avoid Price is higher than budget QLED alternatives, which may not suit buyers seeking a low-cost option. Bright rooms can produce mild reflections if lighting is not controlled effectively.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the vivid colours, deep contrast and almost cinematic brightness levels. The audio quality receives consistent praise. A few reviewers mention minor app lags and occasional issues such as uneven brightness or small spots on the screen.

Why choose this product?

Pick this TCL model if you want a premium home-theatre experience with Mini-LED brightness, powerful sound and a fully future-ready feature set. It stands out as one of the top premium picks in the top 10 65 inch TV category.

Samsung’s 65 inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro is tuned for sharp visuals, balanced colours and reliable everyday streaming. Its slim build fits well into living rooms, making it a clean addition to any setup.

As one of the top 10 65 inch TV picks for viewers who want clarity without overpaying, it brings smooth navigation through Samsung’s smart interface and stable performance for OTT, sports and casual console use.

Specifications Display 4K LED Crystal Sound 20W speakers, Adaptive Smart OS Tizen Ports HDMI, USB Wireless Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Extras HDR, Slim Design Reasons to buy Bright picture with Samsung’s Crystal processor Stable smart OS for consistent streaming Reasons to avoid Basic 20W sound may need a soundbar No advanced gaming features at this price

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Most buyers appreciate the crisp 4K playback, easy setup and smooth app performance. They like it for family streaming and sports, though many recommend pairing it with a soundbar. Picture consistency and Samsung’s service support receive frequent praise.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Samsung model if you want dependable clarity, steady performance and an interface that works without learning curves. It fits everyday streaming habits and offers a safe balance of price, brand confidence and features for a top 10 65 inch TV segment.

VU’s 65 inch GloQLED TV stands out with its punchy colours, stronger brightness and a QLED panel that adds depth to movies. Google TV keeps content navigation smooth and voice control effortless.

Competing strongly in the top 10 65 inch TV space, it brings rich HDR, wide app support and tuned sound output, making it suitable for viewers who want cinematic visuals without stretching to premium flagship pricing.

Specifications Display 4K QLED Sound Glo AI Sound, Powerful Smart OS Google TV Ports HDMI eARC, USB Wireless Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Extras Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Strong colours and contrast from QLED Google TV interface with wide app access Reasons to avoid Brightness drops slightly off-angle Large stand footprint may need wider tables

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the bold colours, surprisingly rich sound and responsive Google TV interface. Many highlight its value against pricier QLED brands. Some note placement adjustments are needed due to wide stands, but overall satisfaction is consistently high.

Why choose this product?

Pick this VU model if you want impactful picture quality, cinematic HDR and smooth controls under a sensible budget. It delivers a premium feel with fewer compromises and competes strongly among the top 10 65 inch TV choices in India.

Is a 65 inch TV too big for my living room or bedroom?

Usually fine for a typical apartment living room, risky for a small bedroom.

Most guides put the ideal viewing distance for a 65 inch 4K TV at roughly 2 to 2.7 metres (about 6.5 to 9 feet). If your sofa is around 7 to 9 feet from the wall, a 65 inch screen works well.

For a bedroom where you sit only 5 to 6 feet away, the screen can feel overpowering and you’ll be turning your head more, especially in fast scenes. In that case, either move the bed back a bit or consider a smaller size.

55 inch vs 65 inch TV: is the jump really noticeable?

Yes, it is. A 65 inch screen has roughly 40 percent more screen area than a 55 inch, so movies, cricket, and football feel more immersive, especially in 4K. That extra size is most visible in big set-pieces and sports where you want to follow players or read small score graphics.

The catch is space: if you sit more than 9 to 10 feet away, the benefit over 55 inch drops. If you’re under 9 feet and watching a lot of films or sports, the move to 65 inch does feel like a clear visual step up.

Do I need HDMI 2.1 on a 65 inch TV if I have a PS5 or Xbox Series X?

If you are a serious console or PC gamer, HDMI 2.1 is very useful. It allows 4K at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) on supported TVs and consoles, which helps reduce blur, lag, and screen tearing.

For casual gaming at 60Hz, movies, and OTT streaming, HDMI 2.0 is still fine. In simple terms: competitive shooters and racing fans should prioritise HDMI 2.1 ports; story games and Netflix watchers don’t need to worry as much.

OLED vs QLED vs Mini-LED for a 65 inch TV: what should I choose?

Think of it like this:

OLED 65 inch: Deep blacks, excellent contrast, amazing for night viewing and cinema-style content. Can be less bright in very sunny rooms.

QLED / Mini-LED 65 inch: Brighter for daytime use, sports, and rooms with big windows. Mini-LED models can get very bright with better local dimming.

If you mostly watch at night with curtains drawn and love movies, OLED is hard to beat. If you have a bright hall, watch daytime matches, and keep lights on, a good QLED or Mini-LED might suit you better.

I watch movies, sports, and also games sometimes. Which specs matter most on a 65-inch TV?

For mixed use on a 65 inch set, look closely at:

Panel type and brightness for your room lighting.

Refresh rate: a true 120Hz panel helps in fast sports and games.

HDMI ports: at least one HDMI 2.1 if you plan serious console or PC gaming.

HDR support: look for HDR10 and Dolby Vision if possible; they help 4K OTT content.

OS and app support: make sure your usual OTT apps run smoothly on the TV or a streaming stick.

These matter more than chasing only “big brand + low price”.

Best 3 features of the top 10 65 inch TVs:

Top 10 65 inch TVs Technology (panel) Type of smart TV (OS) Sound LG 164 cm (65 inches) UA82 Series 4K Smart webOS LED TV 4K LED webOS Smart TV 20W speakers with AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Smart LED TV Crystal 4K LED Tizen Smart TV 20W with Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K AI Smart LED Google TV 4K LED Google TV 20W Bass Reflex speakers with Dolby Atmos TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV 40W Dolby Atmos with DTS Virtual:X Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) U7Q Series 4K Smart QLED Mini LED TV 4K QLED Mini LED VIDAA OS 40W 2.1-channel Dolby Atmos with subwoofer Acer 164 cm (65 inches) Ultra I Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 4K LED Google TV 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos Acerpure 164 cm (65 inch) Elevate Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 4K QLED Google TV 20W DTS Studio Sound with Dolby Atmos TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV 40W Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Smart LED TV Crystal 4K LED Tizen Smart TV 20W with Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony VU 164 cm (65 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 4K QLED Google TV 24W Dolby Atmos sound system

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Mega TV Fest brings big TV price drops with up to 65% off and extra ₹5000 coupon on Samsung, LG and more brands

Price drop on Sony TVs with up to 59% off | Limited time offer on top-rated Sony TVs with extra ₹2500 off via coupons

Massive price drop on Samsung smart TVs on Amazon: Up to 50% off on large screen TVs

Smart TVs starting at just ₹8,999 from top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Top 10 55 inch smart TVs to buy in 2025 for streaming, gaming, and everyday use with top features and strong brand value

Best 4K TVs: Experience crystal-clear brilliance for next-level entertainment with our top 10 picks from renowned brands

FAQs on top 10 65 inch TVs How do I quickly shortlist from the top 10 65 inch TVs for my home? Filter the list by your budget, room brightness, and usage type such as movies, sports, or gaming, then compare only 3 to 4 matching models.

Which panel type should I prioritise when choosing from the top 10 65 inch TVs? Pick OLED if you watch a lot in dark rooms and want deep blacks, or a good QLED or Mini LED if you have a bright room and daytime viewing.

Are budget models in the top 10 65 inch TVs really worth it? Yes, as long as they offer decent brightness, stable smart OS, and at least basic HDR support, even if they skip premium extras like HDMI 2.1 or advanced dimming.

Do I need HDMI 2.1 on a TV from the top 10 65 inch TVs list? You only really need HDMI 2.1 if you own or plan to buy a PS5, Xbox Series X, or a high-end gaming PC and care about 4K 120Hz gaming.

How important is the smart TV operating system while picking from the top 10 65 inch TVs? Very important, because a smooth OS with all key apps can save you from needing an extra streaming box and makes daily use much simpler.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.