Amazon Mega TV Fest brings big TV price drops with up to 65% off and extra 5000 coupon on Samsung, LG and more brands

For most of us, the TV is still that one screen the whole family gathers around. It is where weekend movies play out, big matches are watched with friends, and new shows quietly slip into our daily routine. A good TV is not just another gadget at home, it sets the mood in the living room and often becomes the centre of small, everyday memories. Amazon Mega TV Fest brings TV deals with up to 65% off, ₹ 5,000 coupon and exchange savings up to ₹ 12,000.

That is why a sale like Amazon Mega TV Fest feels like a big deal. It is a rare chance to finally bring home the screen you have been eyeing, with high discounts, coupon savings and easy EMI offers coming together. Amazon Mega TV Fest turns the idea of upgrading your TV into something closer, and far more possible.

Top 10 smart TV deals:

The LG 139 cm (55 inch) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS TV suits viewers who want a bigger screen at the heart of the living room. 4K resolution, LG processing and webOS apps keep films, sports and series enjoyable to watch together.

During Amazon Mega TV Fest, this 55 inch LG TV comes at 40% off, making its premium size easier to consider. With coupon savings, exchange offers and EMI plans, upgrading your main TV feels like a sensible move, not an indulgence.

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inch) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) OS LG webOS Smart TV Display LED panel Audio TV speakers with LG tuning Special Features 4K Expression Enhancer, 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Filmmaker Mode

TCL 164 cm 65Q6C QD Mini LED Google TV is aimed at viewers who want a big screen for films, cricket and gaming. 4K UHD detail, QD Mini LED lighting and Google TV apps keep streaming stable.

Amazon Mega TV Fest drops this TCL 65 inch TV by 61%, shifting it into a far more realistic budget band. With HDR, Dolby audio and enough ports for consoles, boxes and sticks, it fits a living room that stays active with matches, movies and daily streaming.

Specifications Screen Size 164 cm (65 inch) Resolution 4K UHD Display Technology QD-Mini LED Backlight QD Mini LED tech OS Google TV Smart OS Audio Dolby audio support Smart Features OTT apps, voice remote

TCL’s 215 cm QD Mini LED Google TV suits homes that want a wall of picture. The 85 inch 4K panel brings bright scenes, strong contrast and detail for films, sport and console nights.

Amazon Mega TV Fest brings a 62% discount on this TCL 85 inch TV, pushing a screen of this size into a very different price range. At this offer, it suits families who want one big screen for films, cricket marathons and gaming sessions, turning the main room into a shared viewing space.

Specifications Screen Size 215 cm (85 inch) Resolution 4K UHD Panel QD Mini LED Backlight Local dimming zones OS Google TV Audio Dolby Audio support

Samsung’s 138 cm (55 inch) Vision AI 4K QLED TV suits viewers who watch cricket, films and OTT shows on one screen. The QLED panel, Vision AI tuning and 4K clarity bring bright scenes, defined contrast and clean text without feeling overdone.

With Amazon Mega TV Fest pricing, this Samsung 55 inch Vision AI TV drops to a 46% discount. It speaks to families who want an OLED screen that anchors matches, movie nights and daily streaming in the main room.

Specifications Screen Size 138 cm (55 inch) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Panel QLED OS Smart TV platform Audio TV speakers, AI sound tuning Special Features Q4 AI Processor, 100% Colour Volume with Quantum Dot, Samsung Knox Security, Endless Free Content, 4K Upscaling

Vu’s 139 cm (55 inch) Vibe Series 4K QLED Google TV suits viewers who stream across apps. QLED colour, 4K detail and Google TV keep matches, films, YouTube and OTT series in one place on a screen that stays lively for everyday viewing.

Amazon Mega TV Fest lists this Vu 55 inch Vibe Series TV at a 46% discount. It fits living rooms that want a bright screen for shared cricket nights, casual console play and long weekend watchlists, shifting QLED from wish list to something you can seriously consider.

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inch) Resolution 4K UHD QLED Panel QLED Audio Dolby Audio support Smart Features Built in Chromecast, OTT apps, voice remote

Xiaomi’s 55 inch FX Pro QLED Fire TV is aimed at viewers who spend evenings moving between cricket, web shows and YouTube. QLED, 4K and Fire TV apps bring a clean interface with quick access to streaming and voice search, suited to a family living room.

During Amazon Mega TV Fest, this Xiaomi FX Pro sits at about 48% discount, making a QLED Fire TV more reachable for buyers planning a screen shift this season.

Specifications Screen Size 138 cm (55 inch) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Panel QLED OS Fire TV Audio Dolby Audio support Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features Voice remote, OTT apps

Sony’s 55 inch Bravia 2M2 Series appeals to viewers who notice small changes in motion and skin tones. The 4K panel, Sony processing and Google TV keep films, sports and news channels looking well balanced, with apps ready from the home screen.

Amazon Mega TV Fest lists this BRAVIA model at close to 42% discount, which brings a Sony 4K main room TV into view for families that usually scroll past it on regular days.

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inch) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Panel LED OS Google TV Audio Sony tuned speakers Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features OTT apps, Chromecast built in

TCL’s 65Q6C 65 inch QD Mini LED Google TV is for homes that want a larger screen without going to projector level. QD Mini LED, 4K and Google TV help bring bright scenes, local dimming and fast app switching for matches, films and weekend gaming.

At Amazon Mega TV Fest, this TCL 65 inch model carries around 61% discount, shifting a big QD Mini LED screen into a price band that usually only holds regular LED TVs.

Specifications Screen Size 164 cm (65 inch) Resolution 4K UHD Panel QD Mini LED OS Google TV Audio Dolby Audio support Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features OTT apps, voice remote

Samsung’s 189 cm Crystal 4K 75 inch TV is aimed at viewers who want the main wall to turn into a single large picture frame. Crystal 4K processing, a wide panel and Smart TV apps help family movie nights, matches and kids’ streaming feel closer to theatre size at home.

In Amazon Mega TV Fest, this 75 inch Samsung Crystal 4K TV runs at about 39% discount, making a wall scale screen a serious option for larger rooms.

Specifications Screen Size 189 cm (75 inch) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Panel LED Crystal display OS Smart TV platform Audio TV speakers with sound modes Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features OTT apps, screen mirroring

LG’s 32 inch LR570 Series works for bedrooms, small halls and study corners where a full size TV still matters. The HD Ready LED panel, webOS interface and familiar LG remote keep news, YouTube and OTT streaming easy to reach without taking over the room.

Amazon Mega TV Fest places this LG LR570 model at nearly 34% discount, suiting buyers who want a secondary screen for daily shows, kids’ content or quiet late night viewing.

Specifications Screen Size 80 cm (32 inch) Resolution HD Ready Panel LED OS LG webOS Audio LG tuned speakers Special Features WebOS, HDR-10, Wide Colour Gamut, Supported with all OTT platforms

FAQs on Amazon Mega TV Fest Which screen size is better for a living room, 43 inch or 55 inch TV? A 55 inch TV usually suits mid-sized living rooms, and Amazon Mega TV Fest highlights many such models in one place.

Is 4K really noticeable compared to Full HD on a 43 to 55 inch TV? Yes, 4K brings sharper detail on 43 to 55 inch screens, and Amazon Mega TV Fest makes it easier to compare multiple 4K options.

What is the key difference between QLED and LED TVs? QLED TVs generally offer richer colour and higher brightness than standard LED, and Amazon Mega TV Fest groups several QLED picks together.

Do I need a soundbar if my TV already has powerful speakers? A soundbar can still add clearer dialogue and better depth, and Amazon Mega TV Fest often features TVs that pair well with one.

Should I choose Google TV, Fire TV or webOS for streaming? All three platforms cover major apps, and Amazon Mega TV Fest lets you see Google TV, Fire TV and webOS models side by side.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.