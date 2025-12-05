Price drop on TCL TVs on Amazon! Grab up to 75% off on all screen sizes, resolutions and smart features

A big saving opportunity has arrived for anyone planning to bring home a new television. Amazon is offering a major price drop on TCL TVs, opening the door to exciting deals across the brand’s popular models. From compact screens suited for smaller rooms to large cinematic displays, the offers cover a wide range of sizes and formats. You can also explore attractive discounts on TVs with 4K clarity, smooth motion for sports, smart features and easy voice controls. HT Image

TCL has built a strong reputation for value-focused televisions, and these reduced prices make the range even more appealing for shoppers who want good performance at a fair cost. The sale is live for a short time, which means quicker decisions can help you secure the right model before stocks drop. If you have been thinking about a TV upgrade at home, this sale is worth checking out.

The TCL 75V6B 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Google TV is now available at ₹65,990 with a massive 74% discount. It features a metallic bezel-less design, 4K LED panel, HDR10 support and the AiPQ processor for vivid visuals.

The TV offers 30W Dolby Audio, dual-band Wi-Fi, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and smooth Google TV access with popular apps and voice control. With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and wide viewing angles, it suits large rooms and home entertainment setups.

Specifications Resolution 3840x2160 Refresh rate 60Hz Sound output 30W RAM 2GB Storage 16GB

The TCL 55P71K 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV is priced at ₹37,990 with a strong 62% discount. It features a bright QLED panel with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, AiPQ processing and a metallic bezel-less design. The TV delivers 35W Dolby Atmos sound, smooth motion with MEMC 120Hz, VRR support and wide viewing angles.

With 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, Google TV access, voice control and Game Master mode, it suits movies, sports and gaming. It includes 3 HDMI ports, USB, LAN and screen mirroring.

Specifications Resolution 3840x2160 Sound output 35W Refresh rate 60Hz RAM 2GB Storage 16GB

The TCL 32V5C 32-inch Full HD QLED Google TV is available at ₹12,990 with a 43% discount. It features a bright FHD QLED panel with HDR10, Micro Dimming and 100% colour volume for better clarity in compact rooms. Powered by a quad core processor, it offers 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Google TV access, voice control and multiple streaming apps.

The TV includes 24W Dolby Audio speakers and essential ports such as HDMI, USB, LAN and headphone output, making it suitable for small spaces.

Specifications Resolution 1920x1080 Sound output 24W Refresh rate 60Hz RAM 1GB Storage 8GB

The TCL 43V6C 43-inch 4K LED Google TV is priced at ₹22,990 with a strong 57% discount. It features a bright 4K LED panel with HDR10, AiPQ processing, 100 per cent colour volume and a bezel-less metallic design. With MEMC, wide viewing angles and an HVA panel, it delivers smooth visuals for movies, sports and daily viewing.

The TV offers 24W Dolby Atmos and DTS-X sound, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, Google TV access and voice control. It includes 3 HDMI ports, USB, LAN and screen mirroring support.

Specifications Resolution 3840x2160 Sound output 24W Refresh rate 60Hz RAM 2GB Storage 16GB

The TCL 40V5C 40-inch Full HD QLED Google TV features an FHD QLED panel with HDR10, 100 percent color volume and a sleek metallic bezel-less frame for vivid and sharp visuals. With a quad core processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, it supports smooth app usage, screen mirroring and Google Assistant.

The TV includes 24W Dolby Audio speakers and essential ports such as HDMI, USB, LAN and headphone output, making it suitable for bedrooms and compact spaces.

Specifications Resolution 1920x1080 Sound output 24W Refresh rate 60Hz RAM 1GB Storage 8GB

The TCL 55C6KS 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV is priced at ₹45,990 after a huge 58% discount. It features a bright QD-Mini LED panel with HDR10, AiPQ processing, Micro Dimming and 100 percent Colour Volume Plus for vibrant and detailed visuals. The TV includes a 64-bit quad core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage for smooth app performance.

With hands-free voice control, Google TV apps, AirPlay 2, screen mirroring and a metallic bezel-less design, it delivers strong entertainment. The 40W Dolby Audio speakers add powerful sound.

Specifications Resolution 3840x2160 Sound output 40W Refresh rate 60Hz RAM 2GB Storage 16GB

The TCL 55C6K 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV is priced at ₹49,990 after a strong 58% discount. It features a premium QD-Mini LED panel with HDR10, AiPQ processing, Micro Dimming and 100 percent Color Volume Plus for rich and detailed visuals.

With a 144Hz refresh rate, it is suitable for fast action and gaming. The TV offers 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, a 64-bit quad core processor, hands free voice control and Google TV apps. Its 40W Dolby Audio speakers and metallic bezel-less design add to the experience.

Specifications Resolution 3840x2160 Sound output 40W Refresh rate 144Hz RAM 3GB Storage 32GB

Similar stories for you

Smart TVs starting at just ₹8,999 from top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Budget of ₹30,000? Check out these smart TVs from top brands like Sony, Haier, LG and more

5 top-rated 43 inch TVs that you should eye before your next purchase

Massive price drop on Samsung smart TVs on Amazon: Up to 50% off on large screen TVs

TCL smart TVs Do TCL TVs support popular streaming apps? Most TCL smart TVs come with platforms like Google TV or Android TV, offering access to apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube.

Is TCL a good brand for budget-friendly 4K TVs? TCL is popular for offering 4K TVs at competitive prices without compromising on picture quality.

Do TCL TVs have good sound quality? TCL TVs offer decent sound for regular use, and some models include Dolby Audio support for better clarity.

Can TCL TVs be used for gaming? Many TCL TVs feature low input lag and smooth motion, making them suitable for casual and console gaming.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.