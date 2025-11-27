Massive price drop on Samsung smart TVs on Amazon: Up to 50% off on large screen TVs

Amazon has announced a massive price cut on Samsung smart TVs, and the discounts go up to 50%. From stunning 4K clarity and vibrant colours to smooth motion and powerful sound, Samsung TVs are known for their premium performance and sleek designs. The sale includes popular models across large screen sizes like 55 inches, 65 inches, and even 75 inches, making it ideal for living rooms and home theatre setups. Samsung smart TVs at up to 50% discount! Shop now.

With binge watching, gaming, sports and movie nights becoming a regular affair in many homes, a large screen TV can make entertainment feel more immersive and real. If Samsung has been on your wishlist for a long time, this sale could help you get the best price without compromising on features, technology, or screen size.

Samsung 75 inch Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is now available at a 49% discount at ₹71,990. It offers a 4K display for sharp detail and bright colours. You get smooth streaming, built-in voice assistants and Samsung Tizen OS for easy navigation. The 20W sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite gives a better audio experience. It supports multiple connectivity options like Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB. A good pick for movies, sports and gaming on a large screen.

Specifications Screen size: 75 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 50 Hz Sound output: 20W Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Samsung 55 inch Vision AI 4K Smart QLED TV is now selling at a 46% discount for ₹43,990. It features a QLED display for bright colours and sharp clarity. The Q4 AI Processor boosts picture quality and supports 4K streaming with smooth performance.

You get 20W sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q Symphony and Bluetooth audio. It supports multiple connectivity ports along with Wi-Fi and AirPlay. A solid choice for gaming, streaming and daily entertainment.

Specifications Screen size: 55 inches Display tech: QLED Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 50 Hz Sound output: 20W

Samsung 43 inch Crystal 4K Vista Smart LED TV is now priced at ₹25,490 with a 35% discount. It comes with a 4K display for sharp picture quality along with 20W sound and features like Q Symphony and Object Tracking Sound.

The Crystal Processor 4K supports smooth performance for movies, sports and everyday streaming. It offers Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB connectivity and supports voice assistants. A great budget pick for small to medium rooms.

Specifications Screen size: 43 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 50 Hz Sound output: 20W Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Samsung 32 inch HD Smart LED TV is now available at ₹12,990 with a 27% discount. It comes with an HD display offering decent clarity for everyday viewing. You get 20W sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q Symphony for a better audio experience.

It runs on Samsung Tizen OS and supports popular streaming apps. With Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB connectivity, it works well for bedrooms, small spaces or first-time smart TV buyers.

Specifications Screen size: 32 inches Resolution: 1366 x 768 Refresh rate: 50 Hz Sound output: 20W Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Samsung 55 inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro Smart LED TV is now selling at ₹38,490 with a 40% discount. It comes with a 4K display, HDR10+ support and Crystal Processor 4K for clear visuals. The TV runs on Samsung Tizen OS and gives access to streaming apps and Samsung TV Plus.

It includes a SolarCell voice remote, 20W speakers, Q Symphony and Object Tracking Sound. A good pick for movie nights, sports and daily streaming.

Specifications Screen size: 55 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 50 Hz Sound output: 20W Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Samsung 43-inch FHD Smart LED TV UA43F5550FUXXL offers sharp picture quality with HDR10+, PurColor and a 50 Hz refresh rate. You get smooth streaming with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, and USB support.

It features 20 W speakers with Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q Symphony and voice remote support. This model includes smart features like Samsung TV Plus and Screen Mirroring. It comes with a 26% discount, now priced at ₹21,990.

Specifications Screen Size: 43 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: 50 Hz Sound Output: 20 W Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro Smart LED TV delivers sharp 4K picture quality with HDR10+, Crystal Processor 4K and PurColor support. It includes smart features like built-in Alexa, Samsung TV Plus, AirPlay, SmartThings Hub and mobile mirroring.

Sound is clear with 20 W speakers, Q Symphony and Object Tracking Sound. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC and USB connectivity. This model is available at a 37% discount at ₹58,990.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 50 Hz Sound Output: 20 W Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Samsung 65-inch Vision AI 4K QLED TV offers bright and sharp picture quality with Quantum Dot, Quantum HDR and Filmmaker Mode. It runs on a Q4 AI Processor and supports all popular OTT apps, Samsung TV Plus, AirPlay and SmartThings.

Features like Object Tracking Sound Lite, Adaptive Sound, ALLM and Game Motion Plus make it good for movies and gaming. It includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB and HDMI eARC. This model is available at a 33% discount at ₹76,990.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 50 Hz Sound Output: 20 W Processor: Q4 AI Processor

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV is designed to look like wall art when not in use. It features a matte display that reduces glare, giving paintings and photos a realistic gallery finish. Powered by the Neo Quantum 4K processor, it offers clear visuals, vibrant colours and smooth motion with a 100 Hz refresh rate.

It includes Dolby Atmos sound, adaptive sound, smart features, gaming mode and multiple connectivity ports. This premium model is now selling at a 36% discount at ₹92,990.

Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 100 Hz Sound Output: 40 W Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Samsung TVs Do Samsung smart TVs support popular streaming apps? Yes, apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, and more come pre-installed on most Samsung smart TVs.

Can I control a Samsung TV using my phone? Yes, you can use the Samsung SmartThings app to control the TV, adjust settings, and mirror your smartphone screen.

What is the difference between Crystal 4K and QLED in Samsung TVs? Crystal 4K focuses on clear picture quality and natural colours, while QLED offers brighter visuals and richer contrast.

Do Samsung TVs come with voice assistants? Most Samsung smart TVs support voice assistants like Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant for hands-free controls.

Is wall-mounting available for Samsung TVs? Yes, Samsung TVs support wall-mounting, and many models include slim mount options for a cleaner look.

