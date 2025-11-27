Massive price drop on Samsung smart TVs on Amazon: Up to 50% off on large screen TVs
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 08:00 am IST
Samsung smart TVs are now up to 50% off on Amazon. A great time to buy large screens and enjoy a theatre-like viewing experience at home.
Our Pick
Highest discount
Best value for money
Best Samsung TV
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Highest discountSamsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹71,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
Best value for moneySamsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹25,490
|
|
|
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXL View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE86AFULXL View Details
|
₹38,490
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) FHD Smart LED TV UA43F5550FUXXL View Details
|
₹21,990
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE86AFULXL View Details
|
₹58,990
|
|
|
Best Samsung TVSamsung 163 cm (65 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QEF1AULXL View Details
|
₹76,990
|
|
|
Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹92,990
|
|
View More Products