Budget of 30,000? Check out these smart TVs from top brands like Sony, Haier, LG and more

If you are setting up a new entertainment corner at home or upgrading your old screen, the ₹30,000 budget segment has plenty of smart TV options that blend performance, useful features, and reliable quality. From Sony to LG, brands are offering Full HD and 4K models that bring better visuals, sound output, and easy connectivity for everyday streaming, gaming, or casual viewing. Check out these smart TVs under Rs. 30,000 from top brands like Sony, LG, Haier, Vu, and more.(Pexels)

Smart TVs in this range support major streaming platforms, offer clear picture quality, and feature smart operating systems such as Google TV and webOS. Here’s a look at some of the top-performing options available under ₹30,000.

Haier 108 cm (43) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Haier’s 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV offers strong visual performance with Dolby Vision Atmos support. It features a 60Hz refresh rate for smoother motion during fast scenes in movies or games. The TV includes HDR10 support and a wide color gamut that enhances overall clarity. It also supports Chromecast and HaiCast for easy screen sharing. The Game Mode, VRR, and ALLM features make it a capable option for gaming, while its 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos and auto volume leveling ensure balanced sound output.

Vu 108 cm (43) 4K QLED Smart Google TV

The Vu 43-inch 4K QLED Smart Google TV stands out for its integrated soundbar and QLED display. It features an A+ grade panel with 400 nits brightness and HDR10 support for consistent visuals. The TV runs on a VuOn processor with MEMC technology, which maintains smooth playback. With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.3, it allows users to connect multiple devices with ease. Its 178-degree viewing angle makes it comfortable for group viewing.

Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

Sony’s 32-inch Bravia HD Ready TV offers a compact screen for smaller rooms. It features HDR10 support, X-Reality Pro technology, and MotionFlow XR 100 for improved visual performance. Google TV OS gives access to streaming apps and games through a user-friendly interface. The TV includes 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. Its

Hisense 108 cm (43) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Hisense’s 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is another option for users looking for smooth visuals and multiple connectivity choices. It supports Game Mode Plus with VRR, ALLM, and eARC for low-latency gaming. With 24W speakers and preset sound modes, it adapts audio to various viewing types. Google TV OS powers the interface, allowing easy app navigation and voice control features.

LG 108 cm (43) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV

LG’s 43-inch UA82 Series Smart TV features the α7 Gen8 processor that enhances picture clarity and sharpness. The 4K Super Upscaling technology improves lower-resolution content, while HDR10 and HLG enhance tone balance. Running on webOS 25, it allows smooth app switching and voice search through ThinQ, Google Assistant, or Alexa. The 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos and Virtual 9.1.2 output provide immersive sound, while gaming features like HGiG tuning and low-latency mode ensure responsive gameplay.