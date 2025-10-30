Samsung Galaxy AI now supports 22 Indian languages including Gujarati and Hindi

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy AI language support to 22 languages with the addition of Gujarati and Filipino. The rollout began on October 29, 2025, as part of the company’s wider initiative to make artificial intelligence tools accessible to users in more regions. The update reflects Samsung’s continued focus on language inclusion through localized development led by its research centers in India and Indonesia. Samsung Galaxy AI now supports 22 languages, including Gujarati and Hindi.(HT)

Localised AI Development in India

The inclusion of Gujarati marks an important step for Samsung’s India operations, where multiple languages influence mobile use patterns. The new feature was developed by the Samsung R&D Institute India in Bengaluru, which has been driving the localisation of Galaxy AI features.

Giridhar Jakki, Senior Director and Head of the Language AI Team at Samsung R&D Institute India, said that bringing Gujarati support to Galaxy AI helps expand the platform’s usability among native speakers. He added that the update allows users to experience features such as Call Assist and Interpreter in their preferred language, simplifying day-to-day communication.

Galaxy AI Features for Everyday Communication

Galaxy AI includes a range of tools built to help users communicate and manage tasks more efficiently.

Live Translate allows real-time two-way voice and text translation during phone calls.

Interpreter supports instant split-screen translations for in-person conversations.

Chat Assist helps refine messages according to tone or context.

Note Assist automatically summarises and organises notes.

Transcript Assist can transcribe and translate recorded audio.

Browsing Assist shortens long articles and webpages for quick reading.

Growing Adoption Among Users

Samsung reported that Galaxy AI has gained strong traction since it launched with the Galaxy S24 series. The company stated that 91% of Galaxy S25 users in India actively use one or more AI features. Globally, Samsung expects Galaxy AI to reach over 400 million devices by the end of 2025.

Users can download the new Gujarati and Filipino language packs directly from the Settings app. This makes the language packs readily available on compatible Galaxy devices.