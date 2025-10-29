OnePlus 15’s new camera system explained: What makes it different this time

OnePlus has recently unveiled the OnePlus 15 in China. This time, the new smartphone drops its long-running Hasselblad partnership to introduce OnePlus’ own imaging system, the DetailMax Engine, which suggests a new direction for its photography lineup. OnePlus 15 features triple 50MP rear cameras, 3.5x periscope zoom, and a 32MP 4K front camera.(OnePlus)

A Fresh Imaging System

The OnePlus 15 replaces the Hasselblad branding with the DetailMax Engine, a proprietary imaging platform built to enhance clarity, contrast, and colour accuracy. This system integrates tone mapping, noise reduction, and shadow recovery to create images that reflect real-life visuals more precisely.

Triple Camera Setup

The smartphone features a triple rear camera configuration, including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, along with a single front camera. The new setup is housed inside a rectangular island in the top-left corner, replacing the circular module seen in previous models.

Sensor and Lens Upgrades

Each of the rear cameras maintains a 50MP resolution, but with new sensors and improved lenses. The telephoto camera now supports a 3.5x periscope optical zoom, a step up from the earlier 3x zoom. With a 1/2.76-inch sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), users can capture sharper details even at higher zoom levels.

The ultra-wide lens features a 116-degree field of view and a faster f/2.0 aperture, which aims to improve sharpness and ensuring consistent color tones across all lenses. It aligns exposure and color balance with the main camera for uniform results across different shots.

Enhanced Video Capabilities

Video recording receives a notable upgrade. The OnePlus 15 supports 8K video at 30fps, 4K at 30/60/120fps, and 1080p at up to 240fps.Thanks to gyro-EIS, Auto HDR, and Dolby Vision, creators can expect stable, detailed footage. The inclusion of LUT preview within the camera app allows users to match color profiles before recording, a feature often found in professional video tools.

Selfie Camera Improvements

The OnePlus 15 features a 32MP camera on the front with a larger 1/2.74-inch sensor, autofocus, and 4K at 60fps recording support. It also offers better HDR processing, enabling clearer facial details even in strong lighting contrasts.

AI Features in OxygenOS 16

OnePlus has expanded its AI-assisted editing tools in OxygenOS 16. Features include:

Detail Boost: Enhances clarity and textures.

Unblur: Reduces motion blur in low-light shots.

Reflection Eraser: Removes glare and reflections automatically.

LUT Preview: Shows real-time color grading for videos.

Action Button for Creators

The new Action Button on the OnePlus 15 replaces the classic alert slider and can be customised for quick camera access, such as opening the app, switching to video mode, or instantly taking photos. These updates set the stage for a new generation of camera-focused smartphones with the OnePlus 15, which puts a focus on control, precision, and user-friendly design.