Nothing Phone 3a Lite launching today: Check expected price, features, and more

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is set to make its official debut today, October 29, across India and several global markets. The new model will expand the company’s Phone 3 lineup and will be the most affordable option, below the Nothing Phone 3a. While the company has not revealed full details, Nothing has confirmed that this handset will feature a single LED light on the rear, which will mark a shift from the signature Glyph Interface design seen on earlier devices. Nothing Phone 3a Lite is set to launch in India and other global markets today.

The launch event is scheduled for 1 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST). Nothing has not confirmed whether the device will be introduced through a dedicated online event or through a soft digital announcement. If a launch event takes place, the unveiling will likely be streamed live on the company’s social media platforms and official YouTube channel.

Also read: iQOO Neo 11 launching on October 30 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8K VC cooling system

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Price and Availability (Expected)

Early reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 3a Lite could start at EUR 249.99 (approximately Rs. 25,700) in France, while some European markets may see a slightly lower starting price of EUR 239.99 (around Rs. 24,700). The handset is expected to go on sale in Europe starting November 4. At launch, the device may be available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, with Black and White colour choices. The price and availability details for the Indian market have not yet been announced, but a similar price range is anticipated.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is set to make its official debut today, October 29, across India and several global markets. The new model will expand the company’s Phone 3 lineup and will be the most affordable option, below the Nothing Phone 3a. While the company has not revealed full details, Nothing has confirmed that this handset will feature a single LED light on the rear, which will mark a shift from the signature Glyph Interface design seen on earlier devices.

The launch event is scheduled for 1 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST). Nothing has not confirmed whether the device will be introduced through a dedicated online event or through a soft digital announcement. If a launch event takes place, the unveiling will likely be streamed live on the company’s social media platforms and official YouTube channel.

Also read: iQOO Neo 11 launching on October 30 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8K VC cooling system

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Price and Availability (Expected)

Early reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 3a Lite could start at EUR 249.99 (approximately Rs. 25,700) in France, while some European markets may see a slightly lower starting price of EUR 239.99 (around Rs. 24,700). The handset is expected to go on sale in Europe starting November 4. At launch, the device may be available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, with Black and White colour choices. The price and availability details for the Indian market have not yet been announced, but a similar price range is anticipated.

Also read: Mumbai doctor falls victim to e-SIM scam, loses ₹11 lakh in hours

Expected Specifications and Features

According to multiple reports, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite may feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The device is tipped to ship with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may launch in only these countries: Here’s the full list

Benchmark listings reportedly show the device running on Android 15, with performance scores of 1,003 in single-core and 2,925 in multi-core tests on Geekbench. The smartphone is rumoured to carry a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. It is also likely to feature a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.