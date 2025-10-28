Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may launch in only these countries: Here’s the full list

Samsung’s first tri-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, is now expected to make its debut at the upcoming APEC 2025 summit, which will be held from October 31 to November 1, 2025. The company was initially expected to introduce the device alongside the Galaxy XR at its Galaxy Event on October 21, but the announcement did not take place as anticipated. Samsung may unveil its first tri-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, at the upcoming APEC 2025 summit.(X)

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Limited Market Launch Expected

According to SamMobile reports, Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy Z TriFold only in a few select markets. The device is expected to launch in China, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and the U.A.E. Well-known tipster Evan Blass recently claimed on X that these would be the only countries where Samsung will make the model available initially.

This means that the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may not be released in India or other global markets at launch. While Samsung has not confirmed these details officially, the leak suggests that the rollout will be limited to specific regions. The decision could reflect the company’s cautious strategy for introducing new foldable technology, as it evaluates consumer response and product stability in select areas.

Furthermore, industry analysts believe Samsung’s selective launch plan could be part of its phased approach for advanced foldable devices. The company might use early sales data and feedback from initial markets to guide its global release strategy. Given the high development cost and potential premium pricing, Samsung may be testing market readiness before expanding availability.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Design and Specifications (Expected)

According to industry reports and leaks, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone is likely to feature a titanium frame and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is also expected to include 16GB of RAM and a silicon-carbon battery for enhanced efficiency. When unfolded, the display is likely to measure 9.96 inches, which will reduce to 6.54 inches when folded.

The upcoming Galaxy TriFold smartphone is also rumoured to feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 200MP main sensor supporting 100x zoom capability. On the software front, it is expected to operate on Android 16 with One UI 8 layered on top.