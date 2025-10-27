Jio launches corporate JioFi plans: Free router, data benefits, and more

Reliance Jio has introduced Corporate JioFi plans that come with a free portable router, offering businesses an internet solution with plans starting at ₹299 per month. The company aims to offer small and medium enterprises with flexible connectivity options through its dedicated mobile broadband service. Jio has launched new Corporate JioFi plans offering free routers and affordable data options for businesses.

Corporate JioFi: How It Works

The Corporate JioFi device creates a personal Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing users to connect up to 10 Wi-Fi-enabled devices at once. It operates on 4G LTE networks and offers download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps. The device features a 2300 mAh battery that can last for around six hours of continuous use.

Jio offers the router free of charge on a “use and return” basis. The JioFi M2S model supports LTE bands across 2300 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 850 MHz frequencies. It also supports one-touch Wi-Fi connection using WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup) and enables HD voice calling and conferencing on 2G and 3G devices through the JioCall app.

Plan Options and Data Benefits

Jio’s Corporate JioFi plans include:

Rs. 299 per month: 35 GB data, 100 SMS per day, 24-month lock-in period.

Rs. 349 per month: 50 GB data, 100 SMS per day, 18-month lock-in period.

Rs. 399 per month: 65 GB data, 100 SMS per day, 18-month lock-in period.

A minimum first order of 30 connections is required to avail of the offer. Jio also allows data rollover up to 200 GB, and after using the monthly data limit, users can continue browsing at reduced speeds of 64 Kbps.

Other Jio Plans

Jio also offers a Rs. 545 Gaming Plan for individual users. It includes 2 GB of daily data, an extra 5 GB backup, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to Jio’s 5G network where available, along with subscriptions to JioGames Cloud and FanCode.

Subscribers can play over 500 premium games on multiple devices without downloads and receive exclusive gaming rewards such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) skins.