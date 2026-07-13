Patna court grants anticipatory bail to Khan Sir in coaching institute firing case

A Patna civil court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in a case registered against him in connection with the firing and vandalism outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies (KGS). Two bodyguards arrested in the shootout case were also granted regular bail, reports said. Educator Khan Sir speaks to the media following the firing incident outside his coaching institute in Patna. (ANI File)

The anticipatory bail was granted by principal district and sessions judge Rupesh Deo, reports said.

The relief comes more than a month after shootout and vandalism outside Khan Global Studies in the Bhikhna Pahari area of Patna on June 2. The institute’s manager had lodged a complaint alleging that Roshan Anand, founder of rival coaching institute Gyan Bindu GS Academy, along with some of his staff, pelted stones and vandalised the premises.

While Roshan Anand was arrested, police also registered an FIR against Khan Sir on June 5 under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25, 27 and 35 of the Arms Act, based on a complaint filed by assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar of Kadamkuan police station.

According to the police investigation, two KGS bodyguards allegedly opened fire during the incident. The guards also claimed that Khan Sir had instructed them to fire at the mob, leading to his inclusion in the case.

Earlier, on June 15, a Patna court granted bail to Roshan Anand. His younger brother, Prince Yadav, who was also named in the vandalism case, was later found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Biratnagar, Nepal, on June 13 after reportedly fleeing to the neighbouring country.