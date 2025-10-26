iQOO 13 vs iQOO 15: 5 Key upgrades expected in the next flagship device

iQOO 13 vs iQOO 15: iQOO is preparing to bring its next-generation flagship, the iQOO 15, to India soon after launching it in China. The smartphone’s microsite has already gone live on Amazon, which suggests that the company is gearing up for a local release next month. While the official launch date and complete specifications of the Indian variant remain under wraps, several upgrades are expected compared to the iQOO 13. Here is a look at the top five changes that could define the iQOO 15. iQOO 15 is set to launch soon with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset in India.

Improvements in Display

The iQOO 15 will feature a slightly larger 6.85-inch curved Samsung M14 LTPO AMOLED display, offering an upgrade over the iQOO 13’s curved Q10 LTPO AMOLED panel. The new display will maintain the 144Hz refresh rate but deliver higher peak brightness, possibly reaching up to 6,000 nits. This marks a notable jump from the iQOO 13’s 4,500 nits peak brightness, which promises improved outdoor visibility.

Performance Boost

Under the hood, the iQOO 15 will be powered by Qualcomm’s 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This represents a significant leap from the Snapdragon 8 Elite used in the iQOO 13, which clocked speeds of up to 4.6GHz. The new chip may be paired with an Adreno 840 GPU and a dedicated Q3 gaming chipset, which will support up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. These improvements aim to enhance gaming and multitasking performance.

Battery and Charging

Power efficiency could also see an upgrade for Indian consumers. The iQOO 15 may pack a 7,000mAh battery, larger than the iQOO 13’s 6,150mAh unit. It could come with 100W fast charging and 40W wireless charging support, which will make it more suitable for heavy users.

Software Advancements

The iQOO 15 is confirmed to debut with Origin OS 6, replacing the FunTouchOS seen on the iQOO 13. The updated interface is likely to include new AI-based tools, better animations, and improved system management for a more streamlined experience.

Camera Improvements

As for the optics, the iQOO 15 is said to continue with a triple 50MP setup but will introduce notable improvements. It may include the same 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide lens, while the major enhancement could arrive through a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.