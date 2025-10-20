OnePlus 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which phone will offer more value in 2026?

OnePlus is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, skipping the number 14 for cultural reasons. The new device promises upgrades across design, performance, and battery. While the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is on the horizon, the current Galaxy S25 Ultra remains a leading choice for Android users, especially in the US. Here is a closer look at how these two devices are expected to compare. OnePlus 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Check how these two flagships will compare.

OnePlus 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and Build

The OnePlus 15 will adopt a new design with flat front and back panels, a flat frame, and a redesigned rear camera module reminiscent of the Google Pixel Fold series. The device will reportedly use “aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal,” a material claimed to be stronger than titanium, aluminum, or stainless steel.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a titanium frame with rounded corners and flat front and back panels. It includes the S Pen, a distinguishing feature for Samsung’s flagship. While the S25 Ultra has an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating, the OnePlus 15 may surpass it with IP69 certification, which can handle water jets.

Color options will differ as well. OnePlus 15 will be available in purple, titanium, black, and Sand Storm. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Gray.

OnePlus 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Display

The OnePlus 15 will have a 6.78-inch display made by BOE, with thin bezels and a 1.5K resolution. The panel will reportedly support a 1–165Hz refresh rate and typical brightness up to 1,800 nits.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, capable of 2,600 nits peak brightness. Its 1–120Hz refresh rate and anti-reflective coating aim to deliver consistent visibility in bright environments.

OnePlus 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, optimised for Samsung devices. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which could offer higher performance than the standard 8 Elite.

RAM and storage also differ. The OnePlus 15 is likely to feature 16GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with 12GB. Both devices offer storage options starting at 256GB, with 512GB and 1TB variants available. Both phones will ship with Android 16, with Galaxy’s One UI 8.5 and OnePlus’ OxygenOS 16. Samsung promises seven years of software support, while OnePlus guarantees at least four.

OnePlus 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera Setup

The OnePlus 15 is expected to have a triple 50MP camera setup, including a 3.5X telephoto lens. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra sports a quad-camera system, including a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP 3X telephoto, and 50MP 5X periscope. Samsung’s setup has proven strong in real-world tests, while OnePlus aims to improve over its previous generation.

OnePlus 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery and Charging

The OnePlus 15 will house a 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery, significantly larger than most flagships, paired with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Ultra continues with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.