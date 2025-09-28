Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs iPhone Air: Features, battery, and price compared

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs iPhone Air: Samsung and Apple have recently launched their latest devices in 2025, which aim to balance premium features with relatively lower costs than their flagship counterparts. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Apple’s iPhone Air represent different approaches to the mid-premium category, giving buyers a choice between Android and iOS ecosystems. Both devices feature advanced processors, refined designs, and long-term software commitments, but here’s how they differ in pricing, build, and feature priorities. Let’s find out in this detailed specification comparison to make a smart decision. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs iPhone Air: How do these two flagships compare in terms of specifications and features?(HT)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs iPhone Air: Design and Build

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE follows Samsung’s Fan Edition tradition by offering a sturdy build with Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both sides and an armour aluminum frame. It weighs 190 grams, measures 7.4 mm in thickness, and is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

In contrast, Apple takes a different route with the iPhone Air, which is part of the iPhone 17 lineup. At just 5.6 mm thick and 165 grams in weight, it is lighter and slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. The iPhone Air also features a redesigned single camera bar that differs from the rectangular setup of the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs iPhone Air: Display

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and peak brightness of 1900 nits. The screen has slim bezels and is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus+.

In comparison, the iPhone Air comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display at 1320 × 2868 pixels resolution, which claims to deliver around 458 PPI. It now supports ProMotion with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Apple claims the display can reach 3000 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, which claims to give advanced protection against scratches

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs iPhone Air: Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 FE is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor, paired with Android 16 and One UI 8. The company promises up to seven major Android updates, making it one of the longest-supported Android phones in its price range.

Meanwhile, the iPhone Air is powered by Apple’s new A19 Pro chip, which combines a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU with integrated Neural Accelerators. It ships with iOS 26, which introduces “Apple Intelligence,” a system-wide integration of AI and machine learning tools that enhance user experience in messaging, productivity, and personalization.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs iPhone Air: Cameras

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE offers a versatile triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3× optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It also supports 8K video recording, catering to high-resolution videography.

In contrast, Apple takes a different approach with the iPhone Air by sticking to a single 48MP wide rear camera. The company presents it as a versatile Fusion camera capable of adapting to different shooting needs, though it lacks multiple hardware lenses. At the front, the iPhone Air sports an 18MP selfie camera with a new orientation feature that adjusts framing when switching between vertical and horizontal shooting.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs iPhone Air: Battery and Charging

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE houses a 4900 mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse charging for accessory support.

Meanwhile, the iPhone Air, due to its thin design, carries a smaller 3149 mAh battery. It's wired charging speed caps at 20W, capable of reaching 50% in about half an hour with a compatible adapter. However, Apple compensates with stronger wireless charging support, offering up to 20W speeds with MagSafe and Qi2 standards. Both models require users to purchase adapters separately for maximum speeds.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs iPhone Air: Price in India

Pricing creates the biggest gap between the two devices in India. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Higher variants go up to Rs. 77,999 for 512GB storage.

In comparison, the iPhone Air sits firmly in the ultra-premium segment, starting at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant, Rs. 1,39,900 for the 512GB storage model, and Rs. 1,59,900 for the 1TB storage configuration.

Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and iPhone Air aim at different sections of the market. Samsung offers a balanced package with a larger battery, a versatile camera system, and aggressive pricing. Apple focuses on a thinner build, higher peak display brightness, and deep software integration with its ecosystem. Buyers will need to decide whether a more affordable, feature-rich Android phone or a thinner, premium-priced iPhone better suits their needs.