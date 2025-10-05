Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display, camera, battery, and price compared

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple and Xiaomi have recently launched their flagship smartphones, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, in global markets. Both tech giants are aiming to capture the attention of high-end users, who want advanced features, a superior camera, and an elegant design without compromising on features. The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with Apple’s latest A19 Pro chip, iOS 26, and a redesigned chassis, while Xiaomi has focused on new features, display enhancements, and added functionality that targets Apple’s latest lineup directly. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Let’s see how these two flagships compare.

This year, Xiaomi skipped the 16 series entirely to challenge the iPhone 17 range, which signals its goal to compete directly with Apple. Let’s take a closer look at how these two flagships compare in terms of specifications, features, and price to help you make a smart investment.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, True Tone, and a wide P3 color gamut. It delivers colour accuracy and brightness sufficient for most users. In comparison, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch AMOLED panel protected by Longjing Glass 3.0 and achieves 3500 nits of peak brightness.

Xiaomi adds a secondary 2.7–2.9-inch rear display that can act as a selfie mirror, a digital watch, or a gaming screen when paired with a Gamo-Boy retro handheld accessory. The main display also supports 1.5K resolution, DC dimming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and an adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, features not available on Apple’s device.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera

Apple maintains a triple-camera system on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, consisting of a 48MP main sensor, ultra-wide lens, and telephoto lens with 4X optical zoom.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max sports a Leica-tuned triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom, and an ultra-wide lens. For selfies, Apple uses an 18MP front camera, while Xiaomi opts for a 50MP front sensor.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Performance

iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. It relies on a vapor chamber cooling system to manage thermals.

In contrast, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. Both phones handle multitasking, gaming, and productivity apps efficiently, but Xiaomi offers more flexibility for customisation and additional RAM for power users.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Battery and Charging

Apple does not officially disclose battery capacity, but the iPhone 17 Pro Max is reportedly housed in a 5,088mAh battery with 40W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless charging support. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max houses a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired HyperCharge, 50W wireless HyperCharge, and 22.5W reverse wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design and Build

The iPhone 17 Pro Max uses Ceramic Shield 2 and meets IP68 standards for dust and water resistance. In contrast, Xiaomi introduces a dual-screen design with Magic Back Screen and Dragon Crystal Glass. Xiaomi’s secondary display and gaming accessories make its design interactive, while Apple’s design focuses on a refined, traditional look.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is available in China for CNY 5,999 (12GB + 512GB), CNY 6,299 (16GB + 512GB), and CNY 6,999 (16GB + 1TB).