Rafael Nadal fires up Spain with heartfelt World Cup final message before Lionel Messi showdown

Rafael Nadal had a special message for Spain, ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup final vs Argentina. Nadal is no stranger to pressure and knows the situation Spanish players are in. Nadal retired from professional tennis in 2024 and reflected on his dual-sport passion. Rafael Nadal backed Spain ahead of the World Cup final. (Pool via Reuters)

Spain clinched a 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals and is among the most utterly dominant teams in this World Cup. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi came to Argentina's rescue in their 2-1 win vs England, where he got two assists.

Also Read: FIFA makes major World Cup final call as New York chokes on wildfire smoke

Taking to X, Nadal wrote, "Ever since I was little, soccer has been one of my great passions. I've always enjoyed playing, watching matches, and supporting our national team."

"I can still remember the thrill of living in South Africa for the 2010 final.

"We'll never forget it!

"Tomorrow we have another chance to enjoy one of those matches that make history against a national team and a country that I respect and admire greatly.

“Best of luck, Let's go, Spain!”