Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max takes the lead as the company’s largest and most advanced model. Meanwhile, OnePlus continues to offer strong alternatives with the OnePlus 13, which debuted earlier this year with high-end hardware and a clean Android experience. The question now is how the iPhone 17 Pro Max stacks up against the OnePlus 13 in 2025. Let’s find out in this detailed specs comparison. iPhone 17 Pro Max vs OnePlus 13: Display, performance, camera and battery compared

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs OnePlus 13: Design and Build

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a full-width camera bar on the back, possibly to accommodate the new C1X modem and improved vapour chamber cooling. This change reshuffles internal components but also allows the phone to sit flat on a table without wobbling. Apple has added two new buttons: an Action Button and a Camera Control Button, alongside the usual volume and power controls.

In contrast, the OnePlus 13 keeps its circular camera module and adds a three-stage mute slider, which lets users toggle between silent, vibrate, and full sound modes. Both devices are similar in thickness and weight. Apple offers three colour options for the Pro Max: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver, while OnePlus offers Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn, with options for matte glass or faux leather finishes.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs OnePlus 13: Display

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1–120 Hz ProMotion refresh rate. Apple applied a seven-layer anti-reflection coating and claims a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 features a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 4,500 nit peak brightness on a small area of the screen. Apple keeps the Dynamic Island for Face ID and the selfie camera, while OnePlus uses a punch-hole camera and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs OnePlus 13: Performance and Software

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip, built on a 3 nm process, which aims for faster performance and improved thermal management. In comparison, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, also a 3 nm chip, with strong sustained performance.

RAM options differ: the iPhone is expected to offer 12 GB for Pro models and up to 2 TB storage, while the OnePlus 13 starts at 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, scaling up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB. Apple ships the Pro Max with iOS 26, featuring Liquid Glass effects, updated Music and Camera apps, Live Translate, and refined Maps and Messages features. OnePlus runs Android 15 with Google’s Gemini AI integration, promising four years of updates and six years of security patches.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs OnePlus 13: Cameras

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes equipped with three 48 MP Fusion cameras set up on the back, which support up to 40x digital zoom. It uses AI for framing, stabilisation, and video recording.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 sports a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera system with three 50MP sensors: a main 50MP Sony LYT-808 wide camera with OIS, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide camera. Both phones offer strong camera systems, though Apple remains consistent for video recording.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs OnePlus 13: Battery and Charging

The iPhone 17 Pro Max offers between 4,700–5,000 mAh battery capacity, which claims to offer up to 39 hours of video playback. It supports 40W charging for faster replenishment. The

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 houses a large 6,000 mAh battery and 100 W fast charging, giving it a clear endurance advantage.