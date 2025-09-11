iPhone 17 Pro Max monthly EMI to cost more than new Apple AirPods

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 17 Pro Max in India, and while the flagship device promises cutting-edge technology, its pricing is pushing it firmly into luxury territory. The iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at ₹1,49,900 for the 256GB variant, going all the way up to an eye-watering ₹2,29,900 for the top-end 2TB model. For many buyers, the natural route to ownership will be via monthly installments. But here’s the striking part: the EMI for an iPhone 17 Pro Max could cost more than a brand-new pair of Apple AirPods. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are powered by the A19 Pro chip.(Apple)

To put things into perspective, if you buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max on a 12-month EMI plan, monthly instalments are expected to range between ₹12,000 and ₹15,000, depending on the variant and the bank’s interest structure. Compare this to Apple’s standard AirPods (4th Gen) priced at ₹12,900, or even the more premium AirPods Pro 3 at ₹24,900, and you realise that one monthly payment for the iPhone is nearly equal to buying an entirely new Apple accessory.

The reason behind this eye-watering cost is simple - the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the most advanced and expensive iPhone Apple has ever made. Built with a titanium frame, it features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate) and a staggering 3000 nits peak outdoor brightness, making it the brightest iPhone yet. Under the hood, the A19 Pro chip delivers unprecedented performance, optimised for AI and console-level mobile gaming. The camera system is equally ambitious, with a 48MP Fusion main camera supported by a telephoto lens exclusive to the Pro Max, promising the best iPhone photography experience yet.

Despite its technological marvels, affordability remains a concern. Apple’s EMI schemes, offered through leading banks, are designed to ease the burden but still highlight how expensive the Pro Max has become. In fact, even with bank cashback offers of ₹5,000 - ₹6,000 expected on select cards, the monthly outflow is far higher than most buyers are used to.

In short, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max delivers unmatched features, its cost under EMI plans brings an unusual reality check: one instalment costs as much as an Apple AirPods box set. For Apple enthusiasts, it raises an important question, is the leap in performance and camera quality worth paying flagship EMIs that could buy entire Apple products every month?