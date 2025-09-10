Apple has just launched the iPhone 17 series, and one big shocker is that the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max, which comes with 2 terabytes of storage, costs a whopping ₹2,29,900. That is more than what you pay for a Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike. Yes, that’s real. It’s 2025, let that sink in. iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at ₹ 1,49,900 in India.(iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB price in India is more than Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike. Let that sink in. )

Now, this may be an apples-to-oranges comparison, but it’s striking that a smartphone now costs more than one of India’s most aspirational bikes, the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Here are the details.

ALSO READ: Apple Event 2025 Highlights: Everything Apple launched; iPhone 17, iPhone Air, 17 Pro, iPhone Pro Max prices in India

Why are we saying this?

Well, if you go and check Apple’s website, you will see that the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max, which now comes with a 2TB storage (only the Pro Max comes with a 2TB variant) costs ₹2,29,900. When we compare this to the Royal Enfield Classic 350, that bike’s base variant starts from about ₹2,00,000 ex-showroom, and even on-road in cities like Delhi, the bike can be had for about ₹2.26 lakh, according to BikeWale. That’s certainly expensive.

Different story for other iPhone 17 models

The standard iPhone 17 Pro, which maxes out at 1TB, is priced at ₹1,74,900, with its base variant starting at ₹1,34,900. The 17 Pro Max starts at ₹1,49,900, while the all-new iPhone Air is priced from ₹1,19,900. As for the iPhone 16, it now starts at ₹82,900. Interestingly, this marks a price drop, you now get 256GB of storage for less than what the 256GB iPhone 16 previously cost, which was ₹89,900. In other words, you are getting the same storage for less money, along with more features.

Interestingly, the Pro models, on the other hand, have seen a price hike. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 16 Pro started at ₹1,29,900, while the same variant of the 16 Pro Max was priced at ₹1,44,900. With the iPhone 17 Pro series, these have both gone up by ₹5,000, with the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max now starting at ₹1,34,900 and ₹1,49,900 respectively.