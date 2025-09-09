iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max India launch live updates: Price, models from Apple ‘Awe Dropping’ September 2025 event

iPhone 17 series will debut at Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event on 9 September 2025. Here are live updates from the Apple September 2025 event.

iPhone 17 launch event live updates: Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series at its annual September event, which the company has tagged as “Awe Dropping”. The global launch will take place on 9 September 2025 at Apple Park’s Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. For viewers in India, the live stream will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Apple’s official website, Apple TV and YouTube channel....Read More

The iPhone 17 India pre-orders are expected to start from 12 September, with sales beginning on 19 September. While Apple is expected to reveal several new products during the event, the spotlight will remain firmly on the iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 price in India: What to expect

Reports indicate that the iPhone 17 price in India could begin at around Rs. 89,990, marking a jump from last year’s entry-level iPhone 16. The new iPhone 17 Air, which is set to replace the Plus model, may cost approximately Rs. 99,990. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be priced at nearly Rs. 1,24,990, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max may reach Rs. 1,64,990, making it Apple’s most expensive device in the country so far.

These estimates signal that Apple is positioning the iPhone 17 lineup more firmly in the premium segment, with higher prices reflecting incremental but targeted upgrades in performance, design and displays.

Four models with design refinements

The iPhone 17 series will consist of four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All variants are expected to ship with iOS 26 and run on Apple’s A19 or A19 Pro chips. The new processors are tipped to deliver performance gains and greater efficiency, along with smoother handling of AI-driven features.

Even the standard iPhone 17 may feature a 120Hz ProMotion display, a feature previously reserved for Pro models. Apple is also expected to make a design shift by adopting a vertical camera layout across the lineup. The most notable hardware change, however, could come with the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be just 5.5 mm slim. This would make it the thinnest iPhone ever built, offering a 6.6-inch OLED screen and a 48MP primary camera.

What this means for Indian buyers

The higher pricing of the iPhone 17 series may force many Indian buyers to weigh the benefits of upgraded hardware and design against affordability. The Pro and Pro Max models cater to professionals and users who demand top-tier performance, while the iPhone 17 Air is likely to attract those who want a slimmer alternative to the discontinued Plus range.

For value-conscious buyers, the standard iPhone 17 could be the most practical choice, especially if Apple brings ProMotion display technology to the entry-level model.

Apple event 2025: What else is expected

While the iPhone 17 series will dominate headlines, Apple is also expected to unveil other devices at the event. The Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 may debut with the new S11 chip and enhanced health tracking features. Apple’s wearable line is likely to see design changes along with improved durability and performance.

The event may also bring the next generation of AirPods Pro, tipped to launch as AirPods Pro 3. These wireless earbuds could feature better audio quality, improved Active Noise Cancellation, longer battery life and possibly some health monitoring capabilities.

How to watch the Apple event live

The “Awe Dropping” event will be live-streamed globally. Viewers in India can tune in at 10:30 PM IST on 9 September through Apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the official YouTube channel. The live broadcast will showcase not just the iPhone 17 lineup but also other product announcements, making it one of the biggest technology launches of the year.

With the official reveal now only hours away, Indian consumers will soon know whether the iPhone 17 series justifies its rising costs or if Apple’s gradual approach to upgrades risks leaving room for rivals in the premium smartphone market.