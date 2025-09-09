iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max India launch live updates: Price, models from Apple ‘Awe Dropping’ September 2025 event
Apple iPhone 17 launch live today at 10:30 PM IST. Check iPhone 17 Pro Max India prices, specs, iPhone 17 Air details, and how to watch the Apple “Awe Dropping” event. Apple Event 2025 live updates here.
iPhone 17 launch event live updates: Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series at its annual September event, which the company has tagged as “Awe Dropping”. The global launch will take place on 9 September 2025 at Apple Park’s Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. For viewers in India, the live stream will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Apple’s official website, Apple TV and YouTube channel....Read More
The iPhone 17 India pre-orders are expected to start from 12 September, with sales beginning on 19 September. While Apple is expected to reveal several new products during the event, the spotlight will remain firmly on the iPhone 17 series.
iPhone 17 price in India: What to expect
Reports indicate that the iPhone 17 price in India could begin at around Rs. 89,990, marking a jump from last year’s entry-level iPhone 16. The new iPhone 17 Air, which is set to replace the Plus model, may cost approximately Rs. 99,990. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be priced at nearly Rs. 1,24,990, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max may reach Rs. 1,64,990, making it Apple’s most expensive device in the country so far.
These estimates signal that Apple is positioning the iPhone 17 lineup more firmly in the premium segment, with higher prices reflecting incremental but targeted upgrades in performance, design and displays.
Four models with design refinements
The iPhone 17 series will consist of four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All variants are expected to ship with iOS 26 and run on Apple’s A19 or A19 Pro chips. The new processors are tipped to deliver performance gains and greater efficiency, along with smoother handling of AI-driven features.
Even the standard iPhone 17 may feature a 120Hz ProMotion display, a feature previously reserved for Pro models. Apple is also expected to make a design shift by adopting a vertical camera layout across the lineup. The most notable hardware change, however, could come with the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be just 5.5 mm slim. This would make it the thinnest iPhone ever built, offering a 6.6-inch OLED screen and a 48MP primary camera.
What this means for Indian buyers
The higher pricing of the iPhone 17 series may force many Indian buyers to weigh the benefits of upgraded hardware and design against affordability. The Pro and Pro Max models cater to professionals and users who demand top-tier performance, while the iPhone 17 Air is likely to attract those who want a slimmer alternative to the discontinued Plus range.
For value-conscious buyers, the standard iPhone 17 could be the most practical choice, especially if Apple brings ProMotion display technology to the entry-level model.
Apple event 2025: What else is expected
While the iPhone 17 series will dominate headlines, Apple is also expected to unveil other devices at the event. The Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 may debut with the new S11 chip and enhanced health tracking features. Apple’s wearable line is likely to see design changes along with improved durability and performance.
The event may also bring the next generation of AirPods Pro, tipped to launch as AirPods Pro 3. These wireless earbuds could feature better audio quality, improved Active Noise Cancellation, longer battery life and possibly some health monitoring capabilities.
How to watch the Apple event live
The “Awe Dropping” event will be live-streamed globally. Viewers in India can tune in at 10:30 PM IST on 9 September through Apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the official YouTube channel. The live broadcast will showcase not just the iPhone 17 lineup but also other product announcements, making it one of the biggest technology launches of the year.
With the official reveal now only hours away, Indian consumers will soon know whether the iPhone 17 series justifies its rising costs or if Apple’s gradual approach to upgrades risks leaving room for rivals in the premium smartphone market.
iPhone 17 launch event live updates: Check out iPhone 17 series cases ahead of launch
At IFA 2025 in Berlin, we spotted several MagSafe-supported cases allegedly designed for the upcoming iPhone 17 series, launching tomorrow, September 9. The line-up includes cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and even a new variant. These cases, paired with dummies, give us an early glimpse at what Apple’s next-gen iPhones could look like.
iPhone 17 launch event live updates: Apple to sell ‘Made in India’ models to the US from day one
Apple will manufacture all four iPhone 17 models in India, including the two Pro variants, and ship them to the United States from the very first day of sales. This marks the first time that Pro models will also be assembled in India for global supply. The move reflects Apple’s long-term strategy to diversify production away from China and reduce risks linked to tariffs and geopolitical tensions.
According to Bloomberg, Apple now runs five iPhone manufacturing facilities in India, with two of them opening in the past year. These factories are expected to serve a major portion of US demand for the iPhone 17 lineup directly from India, starting September 2025. By increasing capacity in India, Apple aims to shield itself from trade duties, which could cost the company around $1.1 billion this quarter alone.
The production shift is part of Apple’s broader plan to establish India as a core manufacturing hub for its global supply chain. The country has become increasingly important for Apple, both as a growing consumer market and as a base for export-led production.
The Tata Group is emerging as a key partner for Apple in India’s iPhone production ecosystem. Tata’s Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu is expected to play a leading role in manufacturing, while its facilities could account for nearly half of India’s iPhone output within the next two years.
Alongside Tata, Foxconn has expanded its presence with a new manufacturing hub near Bangalore airport, which is already producing units for export. Together, these facilities form the backbone of Apple’s India production strategy.
iPhone 17 launch event live updates: Should you buy the iPhone 16 Pro before the iPhone 17 Pro arrives in India?
If you urgently need a new phone because your current one has stopped working, picking up the iPhone 16 Pro is still a solid choice. It remains a powerful device with excellent cameras and enough performance to last several years. For buyers who do not prioritise having the latest specifications or design changes, the iPhone 16 Pro continues to be a dependable option.
However, if you can wait a few more days, holding out for the iPhone 17 Pro makes sense. Apple is expected to introduce design refinements and upgraded hardware, including a new processor, display improvements and other performance enhancements that could make the iPhone 17 Pro a more future-proof purchase.
There is also an important factor to consider regarding materials. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro may move away from titanium and adopt aluminium instead. This change could disappoint users who prefer the premium feel and durability of titanium. If titanium is a priority for you, the iPhone 16 Pro might be the better option while it is still available.
iPhone 17 launch event live updates: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max to be discontinued after iPhone 17 launch
Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone 16 Pro models once the new iPhone 17 Pro goes on sale, continuing its established strategy of phasing out older Pro variants. In previous years, the iPhone X was removed from the line-up when the XS launched, the XS when the iPhone 11 Pro arrived, the 11 Pro with the 12 Pro, and most recently, the 15 Pro when the 16 Pro was introduced.
Going by the same approach, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely be discontinued once the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max become available. However, Apple is expected to retain the standard iPhone 16, along with the iPhone 16e, at reduced prices to appeal to a wider audience.