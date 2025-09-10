iPhone 17 launched in India: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter gets special…

iPhone 17 series has finally been launched in India and around the globe, and one notable moment after of the launch caught media attention: Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Bollywood luminaries Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, was invited to Apple’s Cupertino headquarters and shared exclusive photos with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Navya posted several striking snapshots on Instagram, including a video clip that featured Tim Cook’s keynote and the iconic Steve Jobs Theatre. Her post, captioned “Keynote day with @apple !!!!!! Technology isn’t just about devices, it’s about making life better, simpler, and more meaningful. And no better place on earth to embody that ‼️A day full of interactions with leaders, creators, and visionaries who are shaping the way we will live, work, and connect tomorrow” was greeted with enthusiastic responses, including a reaction from Maheep Kapoor, who commented simply, “Fabbb”. Indian singer Armaan Malik and Navya Naveli Nanda with Tim Cook.(Navya Nanda)

A closer look at the event

The post-launch gathering, held at Apple Park, was a curated environment where Apple hosted select creators and reviewers. Among the invited were Indian singer Armaan Malik and Navya Naveli Nanda, representing the intersection of pop culture and technology reporting.

iPhone 17 series trending globally

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 17 series in India, announcing the prices, specifications, and availability of its four models - iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Designed to appeal to a wide spectrum of premium smartphone buyers, the new lineup ranges from the entry-level flagship iPhone 17 to the high-performance Pro Max with maximum storage capacity. Pricing in India starts at ₹82,900 for the iPhone 17, while the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max now reaches ₹2,29,900 with its new 2TB storage option.

The highlight this year is the all-new iPhone Air, Apple’s thinnest smartphone to date, featuring a titanium body, AI-optimised GPU, and an eSIM-only design. Every model in the series runs on iOS 26 out of the box. Pre-orders in India open on 12 September, with retail sales commencing from 19 September 2025. With new storage tiers, fresh colour finishes, and upgraded internals, the iPhone 17 series underscores Apple’s continued drive into the ultra-premium smartphone market.