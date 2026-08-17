Hyundai Motor India Launches Traffic Quality Index with Radio Mirchi, Innocean India and Havas Media

Hyundai Motor India Limited, in association with Radio Mirchi along with Innocean India & Havas Media, today announced the launch of the Hyundai Traffic Quality Index (TQI) - an innovative real-time traffic intelligence platform designed to simplify the way commuters understand, anticipate and navigate urban traffic through a simple, standardised traffic rating system.



Launched across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata, the Hyundai Traffic Quality Index transforms complex traffic data into a simple, universally understandable colour-coded rating, enabling commuters to assess city traffic conditions before and during their journeys.



Inspired by the simplicity with which millions interpret the Air Quality Index (AQI), Hyundai TQI introduces a simple, intuitive and standardised traffic language for Indian commuters. Every update rates city traffic on a scale of 1 to 10 through Green (Light Traffic), Yellow (Moderate Traffic) and Red (Heavy Traffic), making traffic information instantly understandable and easier to act upon.



Unlike conventional navigation tools, Hyundai TQI is powered by a multi-layered intelligence system. An innovative commuter-centric initiative combining live technology, traffic authority inputs and on-ground intelligence to help commuters make more informed, safer and smarter travel decisions.

The Hyundai TQI Dashboard, developed by Havas, integrates real-time tracking of traffic data with real-time road intelligence from Radio Mirchi's city-wide network while incorporating official traffic advisories from city traffic authorities, including planned diversions, road closures, special movements and other critical updates. Havas Media's technology expertise brings these multiple data sources together on a single dashboard, enabling traffic conditions to be mapped, interpreted and translated into the simple TQI format. This powerful combination of technology, human intelligence and institutional collaboration creates a richer, more contextual traffic intelligence ecosystem that helps commuters make smarter everyday travel decisions. The campaign's strategic and creative direction was further shaped by Innocean India, whose creative vision helped transform a complex traffic information system into a simple, intuitive and commuter-first public utility.



The Hyundai Traffic Quality Index will be broadcast through Radio Mirchi's programming across all seven launch markets, ensuring commuters receive live traffic intelligence while driving - without needing to interact with a mobile screen.



More than a traffic bulletin, TQI aims to create a long-term behavioural shift in how Indians plan their travel. By enabling commuters to anticipate congestion, choose alternate routes, adjust departure times and make more informed driving decisions, the initiative seeks to reduce frustration behind the wheel and contribute towards safer, more efficient urban mobility.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of Hyundai Traffic Quality Index, Mr. Virat Khullar, Head, Marketing, HMIL, said, “At Hyundai, our commitment to road safety has always extended beyond the vehicle itself. For over three decades in India, we have continuously invested in technologies and initiatives that make mobility safer and smarter. With the Hyundai Traffic Quality Index, we are taking that commitment a step further by empowering commuters with actionable information. We believe informed decisions lead to safer roads, calmer driving behaviour, and a better commuting experience. Our vision is for Hyundai Traffic Quality Index to evolve into a daily utility that millions of Indians rely on, much like they check the weather or the Air Quality Index before stepping out.”

Mr. Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, ENIL -

“Radio has always been a trusted companion for people on the move. With the Traffic Quality Index, we are taking that relationship a step further by making traffic information simpler, more consistent and more useful for everyday commuters.

Our presence across cities, supported by our RJs, on-ground teams and real-time local insights, gives us a unique understanding of how people experience their daily commute. TQI brings these insights together in an easy-to-understand format that can help people make better decisions on the road.

We are delighted to partner with Hyundai to build a public utility that can make urban commuting smarter and safer. It is a strong example of how media, technology and local intelligence can come together to solve an everyday consumer need.”

Mr. Santosh Kumar, Chief Operating Officer - Innocean India

“The Hyundai Traffic Quality Index was born from a simple thought - to make traffic information as easy to understand as the Air Quality Index. Our endeavor was to shape a creative framework that simplifies complexity, encourages informed decision-making and strengthens Hyundai’s commitment to smart mobility. We are delighted to have collaborated with Hyundai, Radio Mirchi and Havas to bring this meaningful commuter-first initiative to life.”

Uday Mohan, COO, Havas Media India & Arena India

“Technology has the power to solve everyday challenges when it is intuitive, reliable and accessible. With the Hyundai Traffic Quality Index, our focus was on developing a robust technology platform that brings together multiple data sources and real-time inputs into one intelligent dashboard, enabling traffic information to be mapped and translated into timely, actionable insights. We are proud to partner with Hyundai, Radio Mirchi and Innocean India in powering the technology behind an innovation that has the potential to make everyday commuting more informed, intuitive and efficient.”

ACP Ravindra Pandit, Delhi Traffic Police

“The Hyundai Traffic Quality Index is a commendable initiative that empowers us to keep commuters informed about congestion, diversions, and other traffic-related issues on specific routes. By receiving timely and accurate updates, motorists can make informed decisions and opt for alternate routes, reducing inconvenience and easing congestion. Timely dissemination of reliable traffic information benefits both the public and traffic authorities, making overall traffic management more efficient and commuter-friendly.”

Mr. Anil Patil, RTO, Mumbai West

“Understanding and managing traffic more effectively has become increasingly important today. TQI will help us better understand traffic conditions, improve awareness among citizens, and provide valuable support in making traffic management more efficient.”

ACP LB Nagar A. Krishnaiah, Hyderabad Traffic Police

“The Traffic Quality Index is a valuable initiative that helps commuters stay updated on traffic congestion, diversions, and other route-related issues. Access to timely and reliable traffic information enables motorists to plan their journeys better and choose alternative routes when required. This not only reduces travel inconvenience but also helps ease traffic congestion. Overall, the initiative supports both commuters and traffic authorities by making traffic management more effective, responsive, and commuter-friendly.”

IPS Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, Pune City

“Traffic Quality Index can give the traffic police a different kind of study and analysis. Especially because it will include inputs and suggestions coming directly from citizens. So, we will get an independent understanding of the actual traffic situation. I feel this can be extremely useful for us while planning future traffic management as well as infrastructure projects. So, I really welcome this initiative If we are able to measure the traffic quality index in this manner, it will definitely have an overall impact on our deployment and the way we manage traffic.”

Dr. B. Shamoondeswari, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Greater Chennai Police

“Just like AQI helps us understand air quality, TQI will help us understand traffic quality. It’s a great initiative that can make people more aware, help manage congestion, and contribute towards smoother traffic movement in our cities.”

Srinivas Alavilli, Fellow, Integrated Transport and Road Safety at WRI India, Bengaluru

“FM Radio plays a big role in informing people about traffic conditions and over the years Radio Mirchi has become a trusted source of live information in Bengaluru. Excited to see a fresh new approach of "TQI" being taken to communicate better. I extend my best wishes to this campaign.”

Building a Smarter Commuting Ecosystem

India's rapidly growing cities demand more than reactive traffic updates—they require proactive mobility intelligence. Hyundai Traffic Quality Index has been conceptualised as a scalable platform that can evolve alongside India's mobility ecosystem.



By bringing together Hyundai's vision for smart mobility, Radio Mirchi's hyperlocal reach, Havas Media's technology expertise, Innocean India's creative thinking, and the support of traffic authorities, the Traffic Quality Index represents a first-of-its-kind collaborative ecosystem designed to make everyday commuting simpler, safer and more informed.



As the initiative grows, the partners envision expanding TQI across more cities, enriching the data ecosystem, and introducing newer formats that make real-time traffic information even more accessible to millions of Indian road users.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.